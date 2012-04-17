MUMBAI, April 17

* Asian shares were capped while the euro fell on Tuesday, as soaring Spanish borrowing costs underscored the fading impact of the European Central Bank's bond purchases and stoked investor nervousness over euro zone debt woes.

* The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq.

* India plans to kick-start stake sales in state-run companies in June - preferably through the auction of shares - to meet a target of 300 billion rupees ($5.65 billion) set for this fiscal year, the official in charge of disinvestment said on Monday.

* Coal India's board has agreed for the state-run company to sign new guaranteed fuel pacts with power producers and it will pay a penalty of an average of 0.01 percent of shortfalls in supplies, the company's chairwoman said on Monday.

* About 40,000 petrol pumps across the country will shut their outlets next Monday to press their demands for higher commissions on petrol. (Economic Times)

* Essar Oil is in advanced negotiations with the State Bank of India to arrange for a long-term loan of six years with an average interest rate of 12.5 per cent. (Business Standard)

* Coal Secretary Alok Perti has convened a meeting between private coal mining companies and government-owned Coal India Ltd to identify projects that could be outsourced to private coal miners. (Economic Times)

* Horizon Terminals, a subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Company, has contracted Punj Lloyd Ltd. to build an oil products terminal in Jebel Ali and lay a 60-km jet fuel line to Dubai International Airport, ENOC said on Monday. (Economic Times)

* Tata Steel said it will invest up to about 250 million pounds (20 billion rupees) in its Port Talbot facility in the UK in the near-term, including 185 million pounds for rebuilding a blast furnace. (Economic Times)

* Jaypee Group is targeting to ramp up its cement-making capacity to around 50 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) over the next five years from 33.5 mtpa now, a top company official said. (Economic Times)

* India is considering the request from SAIL-led consortium for state funding of their $10.8 billion investment plan in Afghanistan for setting up of steel and power plants, mining of iron ore and development of associated infrastructure. (Economic Times)

* Steel Authority of India has earmarked capital expenditure of 145 billion rupees in FY13 as the final phase of its five year 720 billion rupees modernization and brown-field expansion plan. (Financial Chronicle)

* The Rupert Murdoch-controlled STAR Group has decided to part ways and end its brand association with the Ananda Bazaar Patrika Group, after months of discontent over editorial and strategic issues.

However, STAR India will continue to hold its stake in the JV. (Business Standard)

* Mindtree's Jan-March net profit more than doubled to 689 million rupees from 320 million rupees a year ago.

* The residual stake sales in Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Bharat Aluminium Co Ltd are unlikely to happen soon, with the government treading cautiously due to the size of the stakes and the litigation processes involved. (Business Standard)

* Apollo Pharmacy, part of Apollo Hospital, is looking for a foreign partner to expand its retail pharmacy business in the country, Apollo Chairman Dr Prathap Reddy said. (Economic Times)

* Electrical equipment major Eon Electric is eyeing a 400 per cent increase in its revenues to 2 billion rupees in FY 2013 and plans to invest around 1.25 billion rupees for expansion. (Economic Times)

* The promoters of luxury hotels group Leela will pump in 1.5 billion rupees into the company through a preferential allotment, as part of its corporate debt-restructuring package. (Economic Times)

* The ailing Kingfisher Airlines has started discussions with Delhi International Airports Limited for rescheduling its dues, a top official of GMR Group said. (Economic Times)

* The telecom regulator on Monday recommended that the government allow all communication services to be provided under one license, with an entry fee of 150 million rupees compared to 16.58 billion rupees at present. (Economic Times)

* Bharti Airtel has signed an IT outsourcing deal with Avaya that covers all 20 countries where it offers mobile phone facilities. (Economic Times)

* India's Central Statistics Office has recommended that the basket and base year for industrial output data be upgraded at regular intervals to address volatility in the data. (Economic Times)

* India's urban consumer confidence remained weak in March, weighed down by inflationary concerns, a survey released on Monday showed.

* Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, a major fertiliser supplier, fears it will be forced to shut operations in Uttar Pradesh as Reliance Industries has agreed to pay a disputed tax levied by the state on natural gas, and pass the burden to customers. (Economic Times)

