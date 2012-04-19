MUMBAI, April 19
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday as
investors grew cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond sale.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday after uninspiring
earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Vodafone Group Plc, India's Tata Communications
have to decide by 1600 GMT whether to make an offer
for British telecom group Cable & Wireless Worldwide,
valued at $1.5 billion.
* Ambuja Cements announces Jan-March quarter
earnings on Thursday. StarMine estimates the company's net
profit is likely to have grown 9.4 percent to 4.45 billion
rupees. Sales are expected to have risen 13 percent to 24.94
billion rupees.
* Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar will brief the media on
India's trade data for March, as well as the full fiscal year
data. (0730 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* India will allow power companies to raise overseas debt to
finance up to 40 percent of rupee debt on existing power
projects, likely in the next seven days, a finance ministry
official said on Wednesday.
* The Jharkhand government is considering cancelling its
agreements with Ispat (now JSW Ispat ) and Bhushan
Steel to set up steel projects in the state. (Economic Times)
* Aditya Birla group's UltraTech Cement, India's
largest cement maker, is in talks to acquire a large limestone
mine in Mozambique for about 15 billion rupees. (Economic Times)
* The Coal Ministry is likely to begin this week the process
of issuing show-cause notices to 58 captive coal block holders,
including PSUs, which have not started the development work of
mines in stipulated time. (Economic Times)
* JSW Steel will start work on a $3 billion plant
in West Bengal state as soon as October after securing $2
billion in debt funding, CFO Seshagiri Rao said. (Financial
Chronicle)
* CMC's Jan-March net profit fell 2.37 percent to
429.3 million rupees from 439.7 million rupees a year ago.
* Indian Hotels Co Ltd is looking to raise 2
billion rupees ($38.79 million) in unsecured five-year bonds, a
source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.
* The government is likely to insist on 100 percent domestic
sourcing for three major telecom projects worth nearly 360
billion rupees, shutting off foreign vendors who were hoping to
bag a chunk of these contracts. (Economic Times)
* Japan's NTT DoCoMo may soon increase its holding
in Tata Teleservices to 49 percent from 26 percent
now, people familiar with the development said. (Financial
Express)
* India's SpiceJet has been approached by several
Gulf-based and Southeast Asian airlines but will not jump into
negotiations before the government reaches a crucial decision on
foreign investment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
* Kingfisher Airlines has filed an appeal against
the income tax department, challenging a 3.7 billion rupees tax
demand for 2010-2013. (Business Standard)
* State-owned Air India posted a healthy 46 percent
revenue growth last month over the same period last year,
sources said. (Business Standard)
* Dubai-based Emirates airline has indicated it
may look at investing in an Indian carrier, as India's
government is mulling to allow foreign airlines to buy stakes in
domestic carriers. (Economic Times)
* Bombardier, the world's largest maker of
business jets and third-biggest maker of commercial aircraft has
set up its engineering service centre in Bangalore. (Economic
Times)
* Future Supply Chains, India's largest supply chain
company, plans to raise a second round of private equity funding
to diversify into new consumer-driven sectors as retail growth
in the country shows signs of moderation.
* India's capital market regulator will announce regulations
governing hedge funds in the next fortnight, according to a
Securities and Exchange Board of India official. (Mint)
* Chennai-based TVS Logistics Services Ltd plans to divest a
near 20% stake to private equity firm KKR for around $55
million. (Economic Times)
* Tata Capital said it has entered into a
partnership with Japanese leasing business company Century Tokyo
Leasing Corporation for collaboration in the equipment
leasing business market. (Economic Times)
* Diversified conglomerate Essar Group is considering a sale
of its billion-dollar business process outsourcing company
Aegis, after receiving non-binding offers from private equity
giants. (Times of India)
