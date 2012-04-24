MUMBAI, April 24

* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday but gains were limited as political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised fears the euro zone could struggle to push through austerity measures and may stay in recession until late in the year.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe.

* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will address the International Sugar Council in New Delhi. (0430 GMT)

* Tata Consultancy Services posted a 23 percent rise in March-quarter profit and gave a relatively upbeat outlook, a sign it may be better positioned than rival Infosys in a fragile global economy.

* State Bank of India, said it may not cut lending rates in the near term as costs of deposits continue to be high.

* The government plans to set up its own version of a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) that will team up with state-run companies for acquiring overseas raw material and energy assets. (Economic Times)

* On Monday, Wells Fargo Bank, the largest US bank by market capitalization, tied up with India's HDFC Bank Ltd to provide real-time remittance services from non-resident Indians in the U.S. to India. (Mint)

* The radical reforms proposed by the British government's Independent Commission on Banking may bring the curtains down on Indian banks' British derivative and proprietary trading businesses. (Business Standard)

* UltraTech Cement warned high input and energy costs would squeeze margins going forward, after posting a 19 percent rise in its fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

* The directorate general of hydrocarbons (DGH) has endorsed Reliance Industries' pricing formula for coal bed methane (CBM) from its Madhya Pradesh blocks but raised two queries that could further delay the pricing approval. (Economic Times)

* Wind power major Suzlon Group said it has received orders for supplying 276 MW capacity turbines across Europe in the past two months. (Economic Times)

* Coromandel International is close to snapping up the Vijay Mallya-led UB Group's 30.4 percent stake in Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers. (Business Line)

* Welspun Maxsteel, the wholly owned subsidiary of the $3 billion Welspun Group, has kept its proposed steel factory plan in Maharashtra on hold due to the shortage of raw material and energy. (Business Standard)

* India on Monday indicated doubling of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar to 15 million tons per annum in the next three-four years from the current level of 7.5 million tons. (Mint)

* China has finally allowed imports of basmati rice from India which comes as a big boost to exporters who would now get access to a market of 1.3 billion people. (Economic Times)

* Jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri on Monday allotted nearly 2.5 million shares to anchor investors including HSBC Global Investment Funds, HSBC India Alpha (Mauritius) and Credit Suisse (Singapore). (Business Standard)

* Tata Sons-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs electronics and durable stores under the Croma brand, is expecting a turnover of 20 billion rupees from its newly launched online venture in two years. (Business Standard)

* More than 750 electronics outlets have either stopped selling Samsung Electronics products or cut back on fresh orders after the South Korean brand slashed dealer margins on its televisions and home appliances. (Economic Times)

* Tata International said it has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Wolverine World Wide Inc for wholesale distribution of the latter's footwear and apparel brands Merrell and Caterpillar in India.

* The government is planning a special incentive package worth 100 billion rupees to encourage local manufacturing of electronic goods including mobile handsets, semiconductor wafers and consumer electronics. (Business Line)

* Tata Motors has tied up with DRB-HICOM's DefenceTechnologies (DEFTECH) to develop and market high mobility 4x4 trucks for the armed forces of Malaysia.

* Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) on Monday laid the foundation stone for its second manufacturing facility in the country at Rohtak in Haryana. (Business Standard)

* GoAir is contemplating bringing back late-night flights to allow it to tap smaller cities and save on jet fuel sales tax. (Economic Times)

