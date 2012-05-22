MUMBAI, May 22
GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 1.2 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan rose 1.15 percent.
* Asian markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some
ground to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes
grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its
debt crisis while promoting growth.
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the
S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from
equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook
slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit has called a news
conference in Mumbai to discuss its Jan-March quarter earnings.
(1045 GMT)
* Earnings: Tata Power, Power Finance Corp
, Tata Communications
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
EARNINGS/DEALS
* Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will buy
Thomas Cook Group Plc's 77 percent stake in its India
operations for about $150 million, as the UK holiday firm
continues to pay down its debt.
* Zee Entertainment Jan-March net profit fell
19percent to 1.6 billion rupees from a year ago.
* Private equity firm Everstone Capital has acquired a
significant stake in R&R Salons, a Bangalore-based company that
operates the YLG salon chain. The fund will initially invest 600
million rupees and will subsequently increase it up to 1.09
billion rupees. (Economic Times)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India's state-run upstream oil firms will bear nearly 40
percent of the 1.38 trillion rupee ($25 billion) cost of retail
fuel subsidies for the 2011/12 year, a government source said on
Monday.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Oil India Ltd
and GAIL (India) sell refined products and
crude oil to state fuel retailers at a discount. Government also
provides a cash subsidy to cover some of their losses.
* State-owned Indian steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd
has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offer,
involving a 10 percent stake sale by the
government.
* MRPL has got a crude cargo insured by an Iranian
firm, the first state refiner to do so, after local firms
refused cover even before European Union sanctions barring such
deals start in July, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* The Comptroller and Auditor General's final report on
allocation of coal blocks between 2004 and 2009 without auction
is expected to peg the value of "undue benefits" that the
government extended to private entities at more than 1.8
trillion rupees, sources have indicated. (Times of India)
* More than eight months after the government scrapped the
'no-go' policy, which had banned mining in some areas, Coal
India Ltd is still struggling to operate new projects
in the so-called no-go areas in the absence of a formal go-ahead
from the environment ministry. (Business Standard)
* Coal India Ltd has said its focus, for now,
would be on raising output, not on diversification. (Business
Standard)
* The law ministry has said gas prices should be determined
by the ministerial panel looking into the issue rather than a
statutory agency such as the Petroleum and Natural Gas
Regulatory Body (PNGRB). (Mint)
* ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned ONGC
, has made an impairment provision of $408 million on
Imperial Energy. (Times of India)
* MMTC Ltd has bought 26,000 tonnes of RBD
palmolein at $1,059 per tonne, trade and government sources said
on Monday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-run
trading company.
FINANCIAL
* The much-awaited White Paper on black money tabled in
Parliament on Monday mooted an immunity scheme as a one-time
option to encourage Indians to bring back money stashed abroad.
(Business Standard)
* Aiming to bring more regulatory clarity on unregulated or
lightly regulated investment funds like hedge funds and private
equity-venture capital funds, SEBI on Monday came out with a
comprehensive framework called Alternative Investment Funds
(AIFs) Regulations. (Times of India)
* Lenders are proposing to change debt restructuring rules
with an aim of ensuring promoters put in more funds than they do
now. (Business Standard)
* India's top three fund houses - HDFC Mutual, Reliance
Asset Management and ICICI-Prudential Mutual Fund - have posted
5-22 percent growth in profits in the last financial year.
(Economic Times)
IT
* Wipro is seeking to make more than $1 billion in
acquisitions over the next 18 months, adding intellectual
property and software to help boost profit, Chairman Azim Premji
said. (Mint)
* Separately, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has said
his son Rishad Premji may succeed him as the non-executive
chairman of the Bangalore-based company. (Business Standard)
TELECOMS
* The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has concluded
the increase in costs of wireless operators under its proposed
pricing system would range between four paise and six paise per
minute in the first year-2012-13-of the 20-year period.
(Business Standard)
* The telecom department will press for a 17 percent
increase in the base price for 2G spectrum bids over the rate
proposed by Trai, further adding to the woes of mobile phone
companies that were hoping the government would dilute the
recommendations of the regulator. (Economic Times)
* Aditya Birla Group telecom company Idea Cellular
on Monday said Trai's recommendations on a new spectrum auction
were in "gross violation of the Supreme Court order cancelling
122 telecom licences" granted in 2008. (Business Standard)
AUTOS
* India's largest utility vehicle major Mahindra and
Mahindra is rejiggering its entire two-wheeler
business, as the company bid to capture a slice of one of the
world's fastest growing two-wheeler markets. (Economic Times)
* Bajaj Auto Ltd, is ramping up capacity by a
fourth across its three plants, to 6.3 million units. (Business
Standard)
INDUSTRIAL
* Alok Industries Ltd, one of India's largest
textile firms, has sold eight out of the 20 floors in an office
building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area to various firms, managing
director Dilip Jiwarajka said in a call with analysts on Monday.
(Mint)
