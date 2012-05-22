MUMBAI, May 22

GLOBAL MARKETS

* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 1.2 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan rose 1.15 percent.

* Asian markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis while promoting growth.

* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit has called a news conference in Mumbai to discuss its Jan-March quarter earnings. (1045 GMT)

* Earnings: Tata Power, Power Finance Corp , Tata Communications

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

EARNINGS/DEALS

* Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will buy Thomas Cook Group Plc's 77 percent stake in its India operations for about $150 million, as the UK holiday firm continues to pay down its debt.

* Zee Entertainment Jan-March net profit fell 19percent to 1.6 billion rupees from a year ago.

* Private equity firm Everstone Capital has acquired a significant stake in R&R Salons, a Bangalore-based company that operates the YLG salon chain. The fund will initially invest 600 million rupees and will subsequently increase it up to 1.09 billion rupees. (Economic Times)

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* India's state-run upstream oil firms will bear nearly 40 percent of the 1.38 trillion rupee ($25 billion) cost of retail fuel subsidies for the 2011/12 year, a government source said on Monday.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Oil India Ltd and GAIL (India) sell refined products and crude oil to state fuel retailers at a discount. Government also provides a cash subsidy to cover some of their losses.

* State-owned Indian steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offer, involving a 10 percent stake sale by the government.

* MRPL has got a crude cargo insured by an Iranian firm, the first state refiner to do so, after local firms refused cover even before European Union sanctions barring such deals start in July, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* The Comptroller and Auditor General's final report on allocation of coal blocks between 2004 and 2009 without auction is expected to peg the value of "undue benefits" that the government extended to private entities at more than 1.8 trillion rupees, sources have indicated. (Times of India)

* More than eight months after the government scrapped the 'no-go' policy, which had banned mining in some areas, Coal India Ltd is still struggling to operate new projects in the so-called no-go areas in the absence of a formal go-ahead from the environment ministry. (Business Standard)

* Coal India Ltd has said its focus, for now, would be on raising output, not on diversification. (Business Standard)

* The law ministry has said gas prices should be determined by the ministerial panel looking into the issue rather than a statutory agency such as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Body (PNGRB). (Mint)

* ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned ONGC , has made an impairment provision of $408 million on Imperial Energy. (Times of India)

* MMTC Ltd has bought 26,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,059 per tonne, trade and government sources said on Monday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.

FINANCIAL

* The much-awaited White Paper on black money tabled in Parliament on Monday mooted an immunity scheme as a one-time option to encourage Indians to bring back money stashed abroad. (Business Standard)

* Aiming to bring more regulatory clarity on unregulated or lightly regulated investment funds like hedge funds and private equity-venture capital funds, SEBI on Monday came out with a comprehensive framework called Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) Regulations. (Times of India)

* Lenders are proposing to change debt restructuring rules with an aim of ensuring promoters put in more funds than they do now. (Business Standard)

* India's top three fund houses - HDFC Mutual, Reliance Asset Management and ICICI-Prudential Mutual Fund - have posted 5-22 percent growth in profits in the last financial year. (Economic Times)

IT

* Wipro is seeking to make more than $1 billion in acquisitions over the next 18 months, adding intellectual property and software to help boost profit, Chairman Azim Premji said. (Mint)

* Separately, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has said his son Rishad Premji may succeed him as the non-executive chairman of the Bangalore-based company. (Business Standard)

TELECOMS

* The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has concluded the increase in costs of wireless operators under its proposed pricing system would range between four paise and six paise per minute in the first year-2012-13-of the 20-year period. (Business Standard)

* The telecom department will press for a 17 percent increase in the base price for 2G spectrum bids over the rate proposed by Trai, further adding to the woes of mobile phone companies that were hoping the government would dilute the recommendations of the regulator. (Economic Times)

* Aditya Birla Group telecom company Idea Cellular on Monday said Trai's recommendations on a new spectrum auction were in "gross violation of the Supreme Court order cancelling 122 telecom licences" granted in 2008. (Business Standard)

AUTOS

* India's largest utility vehicle major Mahindra and Mahindra is rejiggering its entire two-wheeler business, as the company bid to capture a slice of one of the world's fastest growing two-wheeler markets. (Economic Times)

* Bajaj Auto Ltd, is ramping up capacity by a fourth across its three plants, to 6.3 million units. (Business Standard)

INDUSTRIAL

* Alok Industries Ltd, one of India's largest textile firms, has sold eight out of the 20 floors in an office building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area to various firms, managing director Dilip Jiwarajka said in a call with analysts on Monday. (Mint) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro firm ahead of EU summit, tackles resistance * Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs