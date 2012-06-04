GLOBAL MARKETS

* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.9 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan dropped more than 2 percent.

* Asian shares tumbled on Monday, as investors extended a rout of global stocks, worried about a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China.

* U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging the Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S. jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiraling debt crisis was dragging down the world economy. ž

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

FINANCIAL

* Templeton Asset Management Ltd is trying to block a planned merger between India's Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries, both of which are controlled by miner Vedanta Resources, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

* U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is set to buy a majority holding in Indian financial services firm Future Capital Holdings for $100-$125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

* The government is set to remove the legal hurdle in the entry of banks into commodity futures trading, despite the Reserve Bank of India's reservations on the issue. (Business Standard)

* The controversial provision to retrospectively tax indirect transfer of Indian assets through deals executed overseas is likely to spare a large number of transactions by excluding those where the Indian assets account for less than half the total deal size. (Economic Times)

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* With effect from Sunday, retail gasoline prices will be cut by 2.02 rupees a litre including taxes in capital city New Delhi, state-run Indian Oil Corp, the biggest fuel retailer in the country, said in a statement.

* Reliance Industries Ltd has agreed to sign agreements with Pragati Power Corp and NTPC for supply of natural gas from its eastern offshore KG-D6 fields. (Economic Times)

* State-owned iron ore miner NMDC, which is setting up a 3 million tonnes per annum steel plant in Chattisgarh, hopes to start producing coal from its captive mine by 2014. (Mint)

* London-based power company OPG Power has earmarked an investment of 30 billion rupees to increase over 6-fold its generation capacity by 2014. (Economic Times)

MANUFACTURING

* The government has set up a high-level board under Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma to boost manufacturing sectors after India's GDP growth plummeted to a nine-year low of 5.3 percent in the last quarter of 2011-12, largely because of a 0.3 percent contraction in manufacturing. (Economic Times)

* The promoters of the country's second largest private ship-builder, Bharati Shipyard, agreed to infuse 1.18 billion rupees fresh capital into the debt-laden company, as a precondition for its 58-billion rupees debt restructuring plan, sources said. (Business Standard)

* Buoyed by the 300 billion rupees private sector investment in airport projects during 2007-12, the government plans to attract 500 billion rupees more in the 12th Plan from private and foreign sources to push some big ticket projects this year itself. (Economic Times)

* JK Paper is set to pick up an equity stake in Myanmar's largest state-owned pulp mill as part of a global public-private-participation deal. (Economic Times)

* ACC Ltd says May cement shipments reached 2.05 million tonnes, with production of 2.02 million tonnes.

* Ambuja Cements Ltd saw May cement shipments of 1.94 million tonnes and production of 1.89 million tonnes.

* India's Ultratech Cement May cement shipments rose 10.6 percent to 3.6 million tonnes, while cement production advanced 7.7 percent to 3.5 million tonnes.

AIRLINES

* The aviation ministry has called for the abolition of service taxes on air tickets and a reduction in sales taxes on aviation fuel from an average 25 percent to a uniform 4 percent. (Economic Times)

AUTOS

* India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki is to invest 40 billion rupees ($716 million) to set up a new manufacturing facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat, raising its total capacity to 2 million units by 2015-16.

* Hero MotoCorp said May sales rose 11.3 percent from a year earlier.

* Mahindra Navistar, the truck joint venture between Mahindra & Mahindra and International Truck & Engine Corporation, has lined up 6-7 new products in FY13, in a bid to make deeper inroads into the highly competitive Indian truck market. (Economic Times)

IT

Software and back office provider Mphasis said quarterly net profit fell 12.9 percent to 1.89 billion rupees a year ago.

RETAIL

* Liquor marketer Radico Khaitan is scouting for joint ventures in Africa. The maker of 8PM whisky and Magic Moments vodka will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mauritius to drive business in international markets. (Economic Times) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro edges down towards 2-yr low vs dlr * Brent crude below $100, hit by weak economic data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

(Compiled By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)