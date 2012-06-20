GLOBAL MARKETS

* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also advanced 0.4 percent.

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone's debt crisis gets worse.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's refinery oil sales. (0230 GMT)

* Allcargo Logistics' board meet to consider and approve a proposal for a share buyback.

* Lloyds Steel Industries' board meet To consider Issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* India's competition watchdog may slap a fine of about 30 billion rupees on top cement companies, ruling them guilty of forming a cartel and fixing prices in an order expected in a few days, official sources said. (Economic Times) here