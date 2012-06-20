GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan also advanced 0.4 percent.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most
of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's
worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt
major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal
Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy
struggles to recover and the euro zone's debt crisis gets worse.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's refinery oil sales. (0230 GMT)
* Allcargo Logistics' board meet to consider and
approve a proposal for a share buyback.
* Lloyds Steel Industries' board meet To consider
Issue of Equity Shares on preferential basis.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* India's competition watchdog may slap a fine of about 30
billion rupees on top cement companies, ruling them guilty of
forming a cartel and fixing prices in an order expected in a few
days, official sources said. (Economic Times)
here
* The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has called a meeting on
Wednesday to revive the contentious issue of imposing duty on
foreign power equipment in the country, according to three
people familiar with the development. (Mint)
here
* Bharat Light and Power, Tejpreet Chopra, and the
Hyderabad-based Mytrah Energy are in the race to buy
real estate firm DLF's wind power business for around
10 billion rupees, according to sources familiar with the
developments. (Economic Times)
here
* DLF, the country's largest real estate company,
might offload stake in the Nagpur Information Technology
Special Economic Zone after September, in the second round of
fund-raising from non-core asset sales, according to unnamed
sources (Business Standard)
* India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has made its first
payment for Iranian oil in rupees, two industry sources said on
Tuesday, becoming the first refiner to use a payment channel
that skirts tightening Western sanctions on Iran's trade.
* The government has allocated 116 mines to Coal India
for expansion to help it boost production capacity.
(Economic Times)
here
* ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas
Corp, is looking to sell a 50 per cent stake in its
Cuban offshore blocks, a source privy to the development said.
(Economic Times)
here
* Jindal Steel & Power is likely to exit from a
three-year long race for listed Australian coal explorer
Rocklands Richfield, following an aggressive bid by
China's Linyi Mining Group, a person aware of the details said.
(Economic Times)
here
* Welspun Energy is in talks with renewable energy funds to
sell a small stake in the company and raise $150-200 million for
investments in wind energy farms, people close to the
development said. (Economic Times)
here
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* A finance ministry panel looking into the controversial
General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) would finalise its report by
August after taking on board concerns of foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) and other stake holders. (Business Standard)
* Max India is likely to split its financial and
healthcare businesses into separate entities as part of a
restructuring process, a person familiar with the development
said. (Economic Times)
here
TELECOM
* Norway's Telenor could exit India if licence
prices at an upcoming auction prove expensive, the head of the
mobile phone operator's Asian operations said on Tuesday.
* Vodafone India plans to cuts 3G mobile data prices by 80
pct.
RETAIL
American apparel-maker Tommy Hilfiger plans to add
500 stores in India over the next five years, the company has
told the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP),
the nodal agency that clears such foreign investments, according
to an application reviewed by the Economic Times. (Economic
Times)
here
