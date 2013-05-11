MUMBAI, May 11 India's NSE index rose marginally on Saturday to its highest level since January 2011, led by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, and ITC Ltd ahead of their quarterly earnings releases next week. The broader NSE index rose 0.21 percent, or 12.50 points, to end at 6,107.25. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.20 percent, or 39.70 points, to end at 20,122.32. Shares in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock rose 3.85 percent, while ITC ended 0.28 percent higher. The market was open for trade in a special session conducted to test new software. Investors expect the Reserve Bank of India will continue to cut interest rates after having lowered them by 75 basis points this year. Key to its decision will be consumer price inflation data due on Monday, and wholesale price inflation data on Tuesday. India's headline wholesale inflation is expected to have risen 5.5 percent in April from a year ago, a Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)