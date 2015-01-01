* BSE index down 0.18 pct; NSE index 0.16 pct lower

* Indian markets remain hot investment option-analyst

MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian shares fell slightly amid low volume on Thursday, dragged down by blue-chips on the first trading day of 2015.

The NSE index ended 2014 with a 31.4 percent gain, and analysts expect the momentum to sustain this year on hopes the government will announce more economic reforms and the central bank will soon start cutting interest rates.

Overseas investors, who invested $16.1 million in Indian shares in 2014, continue their buying spree. They bought Indian shares worth 4.8 billion rupees ($75.86 million) on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

"Indian markets have outperformed its Asian and global peers. Our market remains the hot investment option. And, this growth is expected to continue as cyclical, rate-sensitive and investment-oriented stocks find flavour with investors," said Kamlesh Rao, CEO of Kotak Securities.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.18 percent at 27,450.77, while the broader NSE index was lower 0.16 percent at 8,269.3.

Blue chips fell. Housing Development Finance Corp fell 0.8 percent, while NTPC Ltd dropped 0.7 percent.

However, reform-related stocks, especially state-run industrial and financial stocks, gained. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 0.8 percent, while State Bank of India added 0.6 percent.

For additional stocks on the move double click ($1 = 63.2775 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)