* BSE index is down 0.04 pct; NSE index is up 0.2 pct
* Energy stocks fall as crude hit 6-year low
MUMBAI Jan 13 India's NSE index edged higher on
Tuesday, gaining for the fourth straight day as rate-sensitive
stocks such as banks rose after a better-than-expected December
retail inflation data raised hopes that the central bank would
cut rates in February.
India's annual consumer price inflation
accelerated for the first time in five months in December to 5.0
percent, compared with a 5.4 percent annual rise predicted by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
However, gains were capped after a sharp fall in energy
stocks such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp as oil prices
fell further to hit a near six-year low.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 2.45
billion rupees ($39.46 million) on Monday, provisional exchange
data showed, after selling shares worth $517.57 million in the
past four consecutive sessions.
"It's earnings season and we expect stock-specific action.
Data released yesterday was positive and financial stocks should
do well. We are cautiously optimistic in the near term," said
Suresh Parmar, head of institutional equities at KJMC Capital
Markets.
The benchmark BSE index edged down 0.04 percent to
27,578.18, while the broader NSE index gained 0.19
percent to 8,338.75.
Rate-sensitive stocks gained. State Bank of India
is up 0.7 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd is up 1.1
percent.
Shares in Hindalco Industries Ltd are up 1.3
percent after rival Alcoa Inc's earnings beat forecasts.
However, energy shares fell, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp
losing 2.1 percent and Reliance Industries declining
0.6 percent, tracking a fall in global crude prices.
($1 = 62.0850 rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)