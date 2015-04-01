* BSE index up 0.6 pct; NSE index gains 0.5 pct
* Ranbaxy hits all-time high
MUMBAI, April 1 Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
on track to snap a three-week losing streak, led by gains in
pharmaceutical stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
and Ranbaxy Laboratories ahead of the
latter's amalgamation with the former.
The benchmark indexes have so far gained 2.3 percent each
for the week, also heading towards their biggest weekly gains
since week ended Jan. 23, 2015.
Unwinding of short positions due to a holiday-shortened week
also supported the market, traders said.
Upcoming Jan-March earnings and central bank's policy review
on April 7 would be the next key trigger for the market.
"The RBI may want to give at least a dovish stance, which is
key, while earnings season might be a mixed bag due to weak auto
numbers," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey
Securities.
The NSE index gained 0.5 percent, while the benchmark BSE
index rose 0.6 percent.
Pharmaceutical shares outperformed, with Sun Pharma gaining
4.3 percent and Ranbaxy Laboratories rising as much as 5.1
percent to hit an all-time high ahead of its trading suspension
from April 6 due to amalgamation with Sun Pharma.
Lupin rose 1.2 percent after the company said it
had launched generic exforge tablets in the United States.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.6 percent after it
said it would buy some established brands of Belgian drugmaker
UCB SA in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives for 8
billion rupees ($128.4 million).
Bank shares also gained ahead of central bank's policy
review on April 7 where it is widely expected to keep benchmark
rate unchanged after two surprise rate cuts since January.
ICICI Bank rose 1.6 percent, while Indusind Bank
gained 3.7 percent.
For stocks see
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)