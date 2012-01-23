MUMBAI, Jan 23 Banks are expected to help Indian shares rise on Monday on hopes the central bank may signal an easing monetary policy at its review on Tuesday.

Energy major Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market value, could drop after the company reported its first quarterly drop in profit in more than two years late on Friday.

"I expect the market to remain mildly positive, mainly because bank stocks have a strong weightage. But Reliance is likely to spoil the party," said S.P Tulsian, an independent market analyst.

Economists polled by Reuters said the Reserve Bank of India would not cut interest rates at the review, but they nearly unanimously expected the central bank to do so by the end of June.

Asian markets paused from last week's rally, with Greece yet to strike a crucial debt swap deal to avoid a default, and activity was subdued due to the Lunar New Year holiday in most of south east Asia.

By 0247 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were little changed.

The 30-share BSE index rose 0.6 percent on Friday to 16,739.01, its highest close since Dec. 7.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is expected to open higher after Singapore's Temasek said it would invest $136 million in the Indian company.

* Oberoi Realty is likely to drop after the real estate firm reported a 50 percent drop in December quarter net profit.

* JSW Energy may open lower after the power producer said it swung to a net loss in the December quarter.

* United Spirits is expected to fall after the Vijay Mallya-controlled liquor maker said quarterly profit slumped 64 percent.

* Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro wobbles on Greek setback; subdued in holiday trade * Oil falls on economic, demand concerns * Markets pause on caution as Greece debt talk eyed * Dow and S&P 500 post best week since Christmas

