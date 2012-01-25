* Choppy trade on monthly derivatives contracts expiry

* European investors open to raising Indian equities exposure-CLSA

* Coal India gains 3.9 pct; Reliance Industries up 0.9 pct (Updates to close)

By Ketan Bondre

MUMBAI, Jan 25 Indian shares added 0.48 percent on Wednesday to their highest close in more than two months, powered by gains in IT bellwether Infosys and automaker Tata Motors, as investors resorted to selective buying amid settlement of monthly derivatives contracts.

Hopes of good quarterly earnings sent shares in Tata Motors up 4.05 percent, while Infosys closed 1.7 percent higher on short covering, traders said.

The main 30-share BSE index closed 81.4 points higher at 17,077.18, its highest closing level since Nov. 14 , with 18 of its components closing in the green.

Trading was volatile because of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on the National Stock Exchange.

"I see some consolidation happening in coming days and over the next month as remaining quarterly results may throw some negative surprises, while the build up over the past month would also make some space for the downswing," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief executive officier at Unicon Financial Intermediaries.

The benchmark has gained 10 percent so far this month, with foreign funds buying shares worth more than $1 billion. The index fell a quarter in 2011 as foreign funds pulled out about $500 million as 13 rate increases by the central bank stymied economic growth.

However, with the Reserve Bank of India slashing the cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points on Tuesday to help ease tight liquidity and indicating its support to domestic growth, hopes for more foreign fund inflows are on the rise.

European investors appear to be more constructive and are looking at raising their exposure to Indian equities, a note by CLSA said on Wednesday, while Asian investors continue to remain sceptical about the market rally.

CLSA believes that earnings downgrade cycle has started weakening but would wait for more confirmation of the trend from the rest of the third-quarter earnings season.

Growth and investment sentiment are likely to revive in the coming quarters helping autos, banks and capital goods stocks to outperform, said Swiss bank UBS in a note on Tuesday.

Energy major Reliance Industries ended 0.9 percent higher, while world's largest coal miner Coal India added 3.9 percent.

India's top lender State Bank of India ended up 0.84 percent.

Biocon, the country's leading listed biotechnology company, closed 3.4 percent lower after its quarterly net profit dropped a worse-than-expected 15.8 percent.

The 50-share NSE index rose 0.6 percent to 5,158.30 points. There were about 1.95 gainers for every loser in the broader market, with about 943 million shares changing hands.

Indian markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 3.3 percent after the company posted a better-than-expected 3 percent rise in December-quarter net profit.

* Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp closed up 5.3 percent after the company reported a 23 percent jump in its December-quarter net profit.

* Kale Consultants zoomed 20 percent, hitting the maximum daily limit, after the company said late Tuesday its board would consider a share buyback proposal at its Feb. 1 meet.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Suzlon Energy with 42.3 million shares

* Unitech with 32.3 million shares

* Tata Motors with 22.39 million shares

Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro rises to session high after German Ifo * Brent steady above $110 on Iran, better demand outlook * European markets firmer, focus on economy,Fed * Mixed earnings, Greece end Wall St's 5-day run * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

