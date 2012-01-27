NEW DELHI, Jan 27 Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday as they catch up with gains in world markets after a local holiday on Thursday.

"There are not many domestic factors impacting the market," said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer at Way2Wealth. "So for the next 2-3 days, we will follow the global markets and global data."

The benchmark 30-share BSE index has gained about 3.8 percent in the past 5 trading sessions, helped by rising foreign fund investments.

Infosys Ltd, the country's No. 2 software services provider, may drop after the index heavyweight said it was being investigated in Texas over its sponsorship and use of short-term U.S. business visas.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd, part of the Tata conglomerate, may fall after it reported flat growth in net profit for the quarter to end-December in line with estimates, on slowing economic growth at home and overseas.

A broad asset rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates low paused on Friday, as investors sought to gauge how sustainable the burst of optimism will be while waiting for the outcome of crucial Greek debt talk.

At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.48 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore was down 0.30 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bharat Earth Movers Ltd may fall after the heavy earth moving equipment maker said its net profit slipped by more than a fifth in December quarter.

* Alstom Projects India Ltd is expected to open down after it posted a net loss in the December quarter.

* Sesa Goa is likely to fall after the iron ore exporter posted a 35 percent drop in quarterly profit.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * US dollar carried away by Fed pledge * Oil ends up on Fed plan, U.S. data, Iran threat * Asian stocks pause after rallying on Fed * January rally interrupted as buyers pull back * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview