MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian shares rose 0.2 percent in early trading on Wednesday, in line with firmer Asian markets, led by gains in IT firms such as top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, country's top mobile operator, fell 3.5 percent to 365.60 rupees after it posted a lower-than expected December quarter consolidated net profit of 10.11 billion rupees ($206 million).

Analysts had expected a net profit of 13.45 billion rupees.

Tata Consultancy Services was up 1.8 percent at 1,220 rupees. The company is scheduled to make what it called a "strategic announcement" around 2:45 p.m. (0915 GMT)

At 9:30 a.m. (0400 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.2 percent at 17,651.9, with 21 of its components advancing. The 50-share NSE index was up 0.06 percent at 5,338.5.

