MUMBAI, Feb 14 Indian shares are likely to start lower on Tuesday as investors turn cautious about the global economy after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria.

Tata Motors may rise ahead of the automaker's earnings. Analysts expect the company to report net profit of 26.13 billion rupees for the December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, up from 24.2 billion rupees a year ago.

State-run Indian Oil Corp is likely to fall after the refiner said it is losing money on petrol sales and has asked the government to compensate.

Steel Authority of India, which reported a 43 percent drop in quarterly profit, may also be under pressure.

Asian shares were lower after Moody's downgraded Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta, and warned it may cut other top-notch ratings.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.58 percent by 0258 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 0.2 percent, indicating a weak start.

The main Indian stock index, which has posted weekly gains for six consecutive weeks, closed up 0.14 percent on Monday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Reliance Power, the country's second-largest power utility by market value, may open up after it posted a 42 percent jump in October-December net profit aided by higher generation and a doubling of other income.

* Sasken Communications is likely to rise after it said its board would consider a share buyback.

* Drugmaker Cipla Ltd may drop after it reported a lower-than-expected 16 percent rise in December quarter net profit.

* IRB Infrastructure Developers may open up after it said its unit has tied up project finance worth 33 billion rupees as part of a pact with National Highways Authority of India.

* Drugmaker Wockhardt is likely to rise after its October-December net profit rose 50 percent.

* Civil engineering firm Punj Lloyd may rise after it posted a December quarter net profit of 703.4 million rupees, compared with a loss of 621.3 million rupees in the same period a year earlier.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro slips as Moody's warns on France * Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions * Markets fall as focus shifts to Athens' commitment * Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-mo highs (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

