MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Wednesday after Asian markets rose on hopes for a solution to Greece's debt worries, but there could be resistance after the main index climbed more than 15 percent in just over six weeks.

Property developer Unitech Ltd may fall after it reported a bigger-than-expected 50 percent fall in December quarter net profit on a sharp drop in sales.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are likely to rise ahead of a meeting of ministers to discuss share sales in the state-run companies.

"There will be an initial stride on good set of quarterly numbers we have seen," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman, CNI Research. "But a correction is obvious because this kind of premiums are not justified when the fundamentals are not strong."

Automaker Tata Motors reported a better-than-expected 40.5 jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, while State Bank of India beat expectations with a 15.4 percent rise in profit a day earlier.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.68 percent by 0229 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.72 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.42 percent, indicating a higher start for local shares.

The main 30-share BSE stock index rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday to 17,848.57, its highest close in more than six months.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Education services provider Educomp Solutions is likely to drop after its quarterly profit slumped 75 percent.

* Paints maker Akzo Nobel India may open up after its board agreed to consider a buyback of shares from minority shareholders.

* Offshore services firm Great Offshore may rise after it posted a four-fold jump in December quarter net profit.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar holds gains as euro, yen retreat * Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe * Markets consolidate as EU tests Greek commitment * Shares finish flat in late rally on Greece * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Kautubh Kulkarni and Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview