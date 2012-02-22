(Corrects last paragraph to show NSE index closed 101.80 points lower, not percent)

MUMBAI Feb 22 Indian shares provisionally closed 1.54 percent lower, after a firm start on Wednesday, with banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries leading the losses.

State Bank of India, the country's top lender, provisionally closed 8.13 percent lower, and ICICI Bank closed 3 percent down.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 283.36 points to 18,145.25, with 25 of its components in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 101.80 points lower at 5,505.35 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)