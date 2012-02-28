NEW DELHI Feb 28 Indian shares rose 0.9
percent early on Tuesday, led by ICICI Bank and
Reliance Industries, after a sharp fall in the
previous session.
GVK Power and Infrastructure rose 3.1 percent
after the Mint newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the
company is in talks with UK-based BG Group to sell stake
in seven oil and gas blocks off India's west coast.
At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was up 155.57 points at 17,601.30, with 27 of its
components advancing.
The 50-share NSE index was up 0.83 percent at
5,325.30.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)