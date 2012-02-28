NEW DELHI Feb 28 Indian shares rose 0.9 percent early on Tuesday, led by ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, after a sharp fall in the previous session.

GVK Power and Infrastructure rose 3.1 percent after the Mint newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the company is in talks with UK-based BG Group to sell stake in seven oil and gas blocks off India's west coast.

At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 155.57 points at 17,601.30, with 27 of its components advancing.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.83 percent at 5,325.30. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)