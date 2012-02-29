Turkey sets yield on tap of March 2027 bonds at 5.65%
LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has set the yield on a tap of its March 2027 bonds at 5.65%, according to leads.
NEW DELHI Feb 28 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent early on Wednesday, led by gains in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and BHEL Ltd, while investors awaited economic growth data for direction.
At 9:20 a.m. (0350 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.18 percent at 17,940.87, with all of its components advancing.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 4.6 percent, a day before a government stake sale in the company to raise at least $2.5 billion.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.23 percent at 5,441.75. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
DUBAI, Feb 16 Stock markets in the Gulf closed on a firm footing on Thursday in line with generally upbeat global shares and stabilising crude oil prices, while Egypt's bourse ended a five-day losing streak.
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as demand slipped in all but one of its markets, sending the cosmetics maker's shares down as much as 16 percent in early trading on Thursday.