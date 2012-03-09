* Sensex snaps 3-day fall as risk appetite improves

* Pullback largely driven by short covering

* ICICI Bank, State Bank of India among top gainers

* L&T rallies 5 pct as company names new CEO

MUMBAI, March 9 Indian shares rose 2 percent on Friday, after falling for three days, as global risk appetite got a boost from signs Greece was moving closer to avert a default.

The pullback was largely driven by short covering after the market appeared set for a third weekly decline. The outlook remains clouded as the Congress party's debacle in state elections could thwart reform plans.

"It's a buy on dips market," said Suresh Parmar, associate vice president, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.

Investors are expected to take a more decisive view on Indian markets after the annual budget is presented in parliament next Friday, traders said.

There is also uncertainty about whether the central bank would cut rates at its monetary policy review scheduled a day before the budget.

ICICI Bank, the country's No.2 lender, rose 4.6 percent and bigger rival State Bank of India gained 3.3 percent on hopes the central bank would further reduce the cash reserve ratio -- the proportion of deposits that banks must keep with the central bank.

At 10:49 a.m. (0519 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 2.03 percent at 17,494.17, with all but one of its constituents gaining.

"At current valuations India is cheap versus history but expensive versus the region. We remain neutral on India within a regional context," HSBC said in a note.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro rallied 5 percent after the company named a new chief executive.

The Multi Commodity Exchange, which raised 6.6 billion rupees ($132 million) in an initial public offering, jumped more than 38 percent on its debut.

The 50-share NSE index was up 2.1 percent at 5,331.25. In the broader market, there were 1,153 gainers against 198 losers on volume of about 224 million shares.

Elsewhere, Tokyo stocks rose to a seven-month high as Asian shares firmed on signs Greece is a step nearer to averting a default, although momentum may be checked by caution ahead of U.S. data that is expected to confirm a labour market recovery.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.14 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 2.21 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Mahindra Satyam rose 3 percent after the computer services company said it had acquired vCustomer's international operations for $27 million.

* Seamec Ltd rose as much as 1.9 percent after the offshore oilfield support service provider won a 30-day contract worth $1.66 million for chartering its vessel to Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Co.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Lanco Infra on 10.9 million shares

* GVK Power on 8.96 million shares

* Suzlon Energy on 8.4 million shares

* Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar rises to 9 1/2-month high vs yen * Brent rises above $125 on Greece debt hopes, U.S. data * Greek debt hopes buoy shares, data next in line * Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

