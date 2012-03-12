MUMBAI, March 12 STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess the effect of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back expectations for more easing ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, while concerns over China's slowdown also weighed on sentiment.

U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* BM Munjal-owned Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, is looking to make its own engines by teaming up with the world's largest privately-owned engine developer, AVL of Austria .(Economic Times)

* L&T Construction Ltd has secured new orders worth over Rs1,454 crore across various business segments in February and March 2012, the company said in a statement last week. (Mint)

* The memories of a bitter family feud over a decade ago have prompted Max India group Chairman Analjit Singh to create a succession plan that will utilise a trust structure to avoid squabbling over ownership of shares in Max group companies. (Business Standard)

* State Bank of India on Sunday said it would explore the possibility of raising capital through a public offer or from institutional investors even as it is getting Rs7,900 crore support from the government by end of this month. (Mint)

* India will lift a controversial ban on cotton exports just a week after imposing it, allowing more supplies into a global market that is oversupplied and which is likely to further push down international prices. [ID: nL4E8EB0RI]

* Rohit Surfactants Pvt Ltd, the Maker of Ghari detergent, plans an initial public offering that could value the privately held company at about Rs 7,000 crore, higher than Gillette, Britannia and Emami. (Economic Times)

* Commodities and mining giant Glencore has made a £3.5-billion ($5.5-billion) approach for Canada's biggest grain handler Viterra, Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on its website on Sunday. (Business Standard)

* Even as strike threats from pilots over delayed salaries gain traction, cash-strapped Air India is planning to expand operations for the upcoming summer schedule (beginning April), taking its number of flights to over 400 from 380 at present in a bid to garner more revenues from profitable routes. (Economic Times)

* Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADAG is investing Rs 100-crore in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, according to sources in private equity circles. Butterfly Gandhimathi manufactures and markets a range of appliances, from pressure cookers to mixer grinders, under the brand name 'Butterfly'. (Business Line)

* Apollo Tyres plans to invest around 400 million (over Rs 2,500 crore) to set up two new facilities in East Europe and Brazil in the next 3-4 years as it aims to expand its global footprint. (Business Line)

* Tata Motors -owned JLR is contemplating pushing its Jaguar brand beyond the realms of luxury cars and is actively considering to introduce a crossover vehicle under the marque in future. JLR is planning to strengthen its global distribution network by 20 per cent in the next five years. (Business Line)

* Jet Airways is seen opening lower after India's tax authorities said on Sunday the country's top carrier would have its bank accounts frozen if it did not clear outstanding dues of around $14 million.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar holds gains post jobs data; Fed, BOJ eyed * Oil up on U.S. jobs data, post weekly gain * Shares pause after US jobs, eye monetary policy * Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default * Foreign institutional investor flows

