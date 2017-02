March 12 Indian shares rose on Monday as banks such as State Bank of India advanced after last week's surprise cut in the reserve requirement ratio, while stronger-than-expected industrial output data boosted some of the country's manufacturers.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 74.6 points to 17,577.88. The 50-share index provisionally rose 0.5 percent to 5,359.55. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Harish Nambiar)