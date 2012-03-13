MUMBAI, March 13
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan
advanced, recovering from losses the previous day
that had been sparked by concerns about a moderation in Chinese
demand.
Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Insulin maker Biocon Ltd may fall after U.S.
drugmaker Pfizer said it has scrapped a deal to sell
insulin products made by the Indian company.
* Retailer Trent Ltd could gain after it said it
plans to raise 2.25 billion rupees via a qualified institutional
placement.
* Natco Pharma may rise after Germany's Bayer
lost a landmark drug ruling in India, forcing it to
grant a compulsory license for its cancer treatment Nexavar to
the Indian firm.
* Indian carrier Jet Airways may open higher after
it said India's tax authority has not frozen its bank accounts
and the company still plans to pay its January tax dues of 350
million rupees ($7.02 million) on Monday.
* Drugmaker Aanjeneya Lifecare may rise after it
said it has bought 90 percent stake in Singapore's Eros
Pharmachem Pte Ltd.
* NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer, has
agreed in-principle to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian
iron ore firm Amplus for an investment that will reach $150
million. (Economic Times)
* Azim Premji Trust, which owns a majority stake
in Wipro Ltd, plans to sell up to 35 million shares, valued at
about 15.32 billion rupees, in the company to finance the
education activities of its non-profit arm.
* Sesa Goa and other mining stocks are in focus after the
BJP-led Goa state government has decided to cap iron ore exports
from the coastal state at 40-42 million metric tonnes (MT) per
year. The state exported 54 MT of ore last year when there was
no cap. (Economic Times)
* Wireless providers such as Bharti Airtel,
Reliance Communications and Idea Cellular
could be in play after the Department of Telecom plans to start
auctions of 2G spectrum by Dec. 20 and allocate spectrum to
players in March next year. (Economic Times)
* IT services firms Infosys Technologies Ltd, Tata
Consultancy Services and Wipro Ltd, are gearing up for
a slugfest with their global peers as large corporations in the
U.S. and Europe are set renew technology outsourcing contracts
with a combined value of at least $19.5 billion. (Economic
Times)
* United Spirits Ltd, the flagship spirits company
of the UB Group, is understood to have decided on Singapore as
the destination for its forthcoming foreign currency convertible
bonds issue, through which it intends to raise up to $225
million. (Business Standard)
* Trent Ltd says its board has decided to open a QIP issue
of 2.25 billion rupees with an option to upsize the issue to up
to 2.5 billion rupees in aggregate.
* Mitsubishi may not partner with
financially-strained Hindustan Motors when it launches
a small car in India as the Japanese car major looks to increase
its own market share. (Economic Times)
* Punjab National Bank plans to undertake a capital
infusion of about Rs 23.6 billion to maintain its financial
strength. (Economic Times)
* Lack of clarity on diesel pricing policy has led car
makers, including Maruti Suzuki and the Indian arm of
Hyundai Motors, to hold up investments of more than
30 billion rupees in India, according to the Society of Indian
Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). (Business Standard)
* Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's
capital market regulator, said it will auction the unutilised
foreign investors' investment limits in long-term government
debt and corporate bonds on March 16.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Dollar off highs as Fed looms; yen wary of BOJ
* Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns
* Dollar off highs, shares firmer before Fed, BOJ
* Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury, Manoj Rawal, and Nandita
Bose; Editing by Rafael Nam)