MUMBAI, March 15

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar and kept some of the investor risk appetite intact.

* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday after nearing 1,400 as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* RBI rate decision: After cutting the cash reserve ratio sooner and more sharply than estimated last week, India's central bank is now expected to hold its policy rates though the odds for a rate cut has increased post the CRR move. (0530 GMT)

* Economic survey report: Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will present a report on the state of the economy and its outlook, providing a roadmap of the measures needed to support growth and ensure fiscal consolidation ahead of the budget report on Friday. (0530 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* The National Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would exclude two Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies - Reliance Power and Reliance Communications - from its benchmark Nifty index from April 27, 2012.

* In their place, the NSE added Asian Paints Ltd and Bank of Baroda to the benchmark Nifty index.

* A trust controlled by Wipro's billionaire founder Azim Premji raised $150 million in an auction of the Indian software company's shares, roughly half of the target, clouding the outlook for a newly approved stock auction process.

* India could allow up to 1 million tonnes more unrestricted sugar exports in early April, a food ministry source said on Wednesday, potentially pressuring already weak global prices, and impacting shares such as Shree Renuka Sugars, and Bajaj Hindustan.

* The UB Group, which controls Kingfisher Airlines , will provide Airports Authority of India (AAI) a corporate guarantee for 2.5 billion rupees. (Business Standard)

* Air India is negotiating for more compensation from Boeing Co for delayed aircraft delivery, a senior government official said, after the planemaker agreed to pay the cash-strapped airline more than $500 million.

* Airline stocks such as Jet Airways could also be in focus after the union civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said the government would allow regulatory concessions to the industry to help airlines overcome cost disadvantages and achieve profitability. (Economic Times)

* India's Manappuram Finance Ltd's founder sold about a 4 percent stake to three large private equity funds, including Baring Private Equity and Sequoia, for about $28.9 million on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

* Mumbai-based Sun Pharma will not revise its offer price in its open offer to minority shareholders of Israeli drug maker Taro pharma, in which it had acquired management control last year. (Economic Times)

* The steel ministry has recommended a 10 per cent import duty on alloys in the forthcoming Budget to protect the interest of the domestic industry, sources said. (Economic Times)

* Surface transportation infrastructure company IL&FS Transportation Networks has bagged a road project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in West Bengal and Odisha states estimated to cost about 4.71 billion rupees. (Economic Times)

* Japan's Kobe Steel will buy a small stake in Indian steel pipemaker Man Industries, and will jointly explore opportunities in the global steel pipe market.

* Reliance Capital's private equity arm Reliance Alternative Investments Fund has picked up 13.7 per cent stake in consumer goods maker Gandhimathi Appliances for about 1 billion rupees. (Financial Chronicle)

* Thomas Cook, which closed the bids for the sale of Thomas Cook India business on Wednesday, has received at least eight proposals, including from UK-based Travelex and global private equity firms such as KKR, Carlyle Group and Everstone Capital. (Business Standard)

* Government of Singapore Investment Corp has invested $100 million for a minority stake in India's Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd.

* IndiGo, India's most profitable airline, is witnessing a slump in profits in the current financial year on the back of higher fuel costs and low margins, airline's president Aditya Ghosh told Business Standard. (Business Standard)

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)