MUMBAI, March 15
GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about
Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook
underpinned the dollar and kept some of the investor risk
appetite intact.
* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday
after nearing 1,400 as investors found little reason to extend a
rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI rate decision: After cutting the cash reserve ratio
sooner and more sharply than estimated last week, India's
central bank is now expected to hold its policy rates though the
odds for a rate cut has increased post the CRR move. (0530 GMT)
* Economic survey report: Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
will present a report on the state of the economy and its
outlook, providing a roadmap of the measures needed to support
growth and ensure fiscal consolidation ahead of the budget
report on Friday. (0530 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* The National Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would
exclude two Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies -
Reliance Power and Reliance Communications -
from its benchmark Nifty index from April 27, 2012.
* In their place, the NSE added Asian Paints Ltd
and Bank of Baroda to the benchmark Nifty index.
* A trust controlled by Wipro's billionaire
founder Azim Premji raised $150 million in an auction of the
Indian software company's shares, roughly half of the target,
clouding the outlook for a newly approved stock auction process.
* India could allow up to 1 million tonnes more unrestricted
sugar exports in early April, a food ministry source said on
Wednesday, potentially pressuring already weak global prices,
and impacting shares such as Shree Renuka Sugars, and
Bajaj Hindustan.
* The UB Group, which controls Kingfisher Airlines
, will provide Airports Authority of India (AAI) a
corporate guarantee for 2.5 billion rupees. (Business
Standard)
* Air India is negotiating for more compensation
from Boeing Co for delayed aircraft delivery, a senior
government official said, after the planemaker agreed to pay the
cash-strapped airline more than $500 million.
* Airline stocks such as Jet Airways could also be
in focus after the union civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said
the government would allow regulatory concessions to the
industry to help airlines overcome cost disadvantages and
achieve profitability. (Economic Times)
* India's Manappuram Finance Ltd's founder sold
about a 4 percent stake to three large private equity funds,
including Baring Private Equity and Sequoia, for about $28.9
million on Wednesday, exchange data showed.
* Mumbai-based Sun Pharma will not revise its offer
price in its open offer to minority shareholders of Israeli drug
maker Taro pharma, in which it had acquired
management control last year. (Economic Times)
* The steel ministry has recommended a 10 per cent import
duty on alloys in the forthcoming Budget to protect the interest
of the domestic industry, sources said. (Economic
Times)
* Surface transportation infrastructure company IL&FS
Transportation Networks has bagged a road project from
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in West Bengal and
Odisha states estimated to cost about 4.71 billion rupees.
(Economic Times)
* Japan's Kobe Steel will buy a small stake in
Indian steel pipemaker Man Industries, and will
jointly explore opportunities in the global steel pipe market.
* Reliance Capital's private equity arm Reliance
Alternative Investments Fund has picked up 13.7 per cent stake
in consumer goods maker Gandhimathi Appliances for about 1
billion rupees. (Financial Chronicle)
* Thomas Cook, which closed the bids for the sale of
Thomas Cook India business on Wednesday, has received
at least eight proposals, including from UK-based Travelex
and global private equity firms such as KKR, Carlyle
Group and Everstone Capital. (Business Standard)
* Government of Singapore Investment Corp has
invested $100 million for a minority stake in India's Vasan
Health Care Pvt Ltd.
* IndiGo, India's most profitable airline, is witnessing a
slump in profits in the current financial year on the back of
higher fuel costs and low margins, airline's president Aditya
Ghosh told Business Standard. (Business Standard)
(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rafael Nam)