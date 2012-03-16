MUMBAI, March 16

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares steadied on Friday and the dollar took a breather after its recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, but a fresh batch of data suggesting the U.S. economy may be picking up momentum underpinned sentiment.

* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell back to a four-year low, and manufacturing data in New York and the U.S. mid-Atlantic region improved.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Finance Minister Pranab Mulkherjee will present India's annual 2012/13 budget in parliament. He is widely expected to announce measures such as raising taxes on many manufactured items and services.

Mulkherjee is also expected to review various subsidies to signal to investors that the government is serious about fiscal consolidation. (Starts at 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT)).

For full coverage see

* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn will speak to the media after the federal budget is announced. On Thursday, the RBI left interest rates on hold and warned of resurgent inflation risks.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Kingfisher Airlines will have a full recovery plan in place in 2-3 days that will address its financial issues and restore dozens of flights, chairman Vijay Mallya said on Thursday.

* BG Group Plc has received at least two final bids for its 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, in a deal valued at about $900 million.

* Sri Lanka said it plans to auction new oil exploration blocks in the western Mannar basin and the northern Cauvery basin by mid-year, after finishing talks with India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation on exploration rights.

Cairn India has discovered natural gas in two wells in Sri Lanka's offshore Mannar basin, demonstrating the presence of hydrocarbons, although their commercial viability has yet to be determined.

* Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) hiked jet fuel price by 2 percent, the second increase in rates this month. (Economic Times)

* India's recoverable crude oil reserve has been estimated at 757.4 million tonne (MT) on April 1, which is not adequate to meet country's growing energy needs, the minister of state for petroleum & natural gas R.P.N. Singh said. (Economic Times)

* The government slashed interest rate on deposits in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) from 9.5 percent to 8.25 percent for 2011-12, affecting over 470 million subscribers. (Economic Times)

* The Bihar government has received 2.65 trillion rupees in investment proposals for 603 industrial units intended to propel industrial development in Bihar, state Industries Minister Renu Kumari said. (Economic Times)

* Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC) will be selling 10 Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ) 100 aircraft to Indian firm Aviotech Pvt Ltd. (Economic Times)

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Indian rupee report

* Indian bond report

* Dollar falls as profit-takers emerge near resistance

* Oil falls as US, UK plan oil reserve release

* Global shares gain after U.S. data

* S&P over 1,400 for first time since 2008 credit crisis

* Foreign institutional investor flows

* For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal and Abhishek Vishnoi)