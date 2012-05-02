MUMBAI May 2 India's main indexes provisionally fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday, as auto stocks led by Tata Motors fell after posting disappointing April sales numbers.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.27 percent to 17,271.45 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.17 percent at 5,239.15 points.

Tata Motors shares lost 3.65 percent, while Maruti Suzuki shares ended down 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)