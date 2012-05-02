* Tata Motors fall after posting drop in April sales

* Axis Bank, ICICI Bank down on profit-taking

* TCS gains on falling rupee; results boost Hindustan

By Manoj Dharra

MUMBAI, May 2 India's main indexes edged lower in the first trading session of the month as auto makers such as Tata Motors fell because of disappointment over their April sales, while banks suffered from profit-taking after recent gains.

Autos have been among the leading gainers in April, with the BSE sub-index up 5.04 percent in April on hopes that sales will improve after an interest rate cut was seen bringing down the cost of vehicle financing loans.

However, disappointment over April sales out over the past two days have led some investors to pare their bullish bets, while recent talk of a hike in fuel prices are also sparking worries about sales of petrol vehicles.

"Markets saw profit booking today in auto and banking stocks" Kishore Ostwal, chairman & managing director at CNI Research said indicating auto stocks would fall further on declining sales numbers in May as well.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 0.1 percent to 17,301.91 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.17 percent at 5,239.15 points.

Markets were closed on Tuesday because of a public holiday.

India's main indexes have fallen 6 percent since hitting their 2012 peak on Feb. 22, because of rising worries about the country's economic and fiscal outlook, and lingering uncertainty about the government's proposed taxation for foreign investors.

However, there have been some winners. Shares of Tata Motors , hit an all time high on April 20, after RBI cut interest rates on its mid-April meeting.

Tata Motors doused some of that optimism after saying on Tuesday sales fell 7 p ercent last month, sending shares down 3.81 percent on Wednesday.

India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki fell 2.8 percent on similar disappointment about its sales.

Banks, which have gained over the past several sessions following some good earnings results, reversed course on Wednesday.

Axis Bank shares fell 0.33 percent after rising 1.9 percent over the previous 3 sessions.

Among gainers, software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.66 percent after the rupee came close to notching its weakest level against the dollar since Jan. 5, raising optimism about its margins.

India's largest consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd advanced 1.77 p ercent after reporting on Tuesday a better-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel rose 2.4 percent after investors chose to focus on improving EBITDA margins despite missing estimates with their fiscal fourth-quarter results.

For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the day, please see MARKET EYE items.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro falls on weak euro zone manufacturing data * Oil slips on European manufacturing data * Rise in factory activity lifts shares, * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)