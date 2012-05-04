MUMBAI May 4
* Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday
after another batch of lacklustre U.S. data stoked
concerns.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed
signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls
report.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's coal minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal to speak at
conference in New Delhi on challenges Indian firms face in
acquiring overseas coal assets. (0530 GMT)
* Jan-March earnings for Bank of Baroda, Corporation
Bank, D.B. Corp, NIIT Technologies
, TTK Prestige, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
ENERGY / COMMODITIES
* The government has slapped a hefty penalty of about 66
billion rupees ($1.235 billion) on Reliance Industries
for the steep fall in gas output from the KG-D6 block.(Economic
Times)
* Reliance Industries has bought back shares worth 5.39
billion rupees since the launch of its buyback offer in
February. (Economic Times)
* The value of deep water blocks held by between Reliance
Industries and British Petroleum is down by over a half,
analysts say.(Business Standard)
* The power ministry has proposed a slew of amendments to
the Electricity Act, 2003, including amendments to curb alleged
misuse by state governments and prohibit the sale of surplus
power from generating units to entities outside a state.
(Business Standard)
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp has delayed maintenance
plans at a crude unit and a secondary unit at its Vizag refinery
in south India by at least six weeks.
* India might export only another 1 million tonnes of sugar
now New Delhi has freed up overseas sales given unattractive
prices, bringing total shipments to 4 million tonnes this year
in an over supplied global market, trade and government sources
said.
* India's top iron ore producing state of Orissa is
considering a 4 percent cut in its output to curb illegal
mining, a government official said, reducing still further
already depleted exports from the No. 4 producer.
FINANCIAL
* The finance ministry is mulling limiting the bulk deposits
that state-run banks can raise in the last quarter of the year,
worried that the year-end race to window dress accounts through
costly bulk deposits can adversely affect profitability and
asset-liability management of banks. (Economic Times)
* Nine candidates are said to have been shortlisted to fill
two posts of members at the SEBI. The list includes three
chairmen of public sector banks, a head of a public sector unit
and a Reserve Bank of India official, sources said. (Business
Standard)
PHARMA
* Cipla has cut the price of the generic version
of Bayer's renal cancer drug Nexavar by 75 percent
and will sell it at 6,840 rupees ($130) for a monthly dose.
* In other news, Cipla received U.S. regulatory approval for
AIDS treatment drug nevirapine, the website showed. The drug is
a generic version of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's
Viramune tablets.
* Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received U.S. Food
and Drug Administration's approval for selling ibandronate
sodium tablets used to treat osteoporosis.
INFRASTRUCTURE /INDUSTRIAL
* Nikhil Gandhi-promoted Pipavav Defence and Offshore
Engineering has been selected by Mazagon Dock as
preferred partner for a joint venture that will look to build
warships and submarines for Indian Navy. (Economic Times)
* The government has decided to clamp down on interest rates
and commissions paid by entities such as National Highways
Authority of India (NHAI) that are in line to issue tax-free
bonds of nearly 600 billion rupees during the current fiscal
year. (Times of India)
RETAIL
* Star Group plans to buy out ESPN's stake in their JV,
three people familiar with the development said. Once the
transaction is complete, Rupert Murdoch-owned Star will become
the owner of ESPN's India business. (Economic Times)
