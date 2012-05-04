UPDATE 1-China offers banks lure of lower reserves to get more money to ailing sectors
* Some banks to no longer get breaks after failing to meet terms
MUMBAI May 4 India's main indexes dropped on Friday as the country's review of a tax treaty with Mauritius and the rupee's slide to four-month lows exacerbated fears about foreign outflows.
Auto stocks were the worst hit, with the auto index down 4.8 percent for the week, while the NSE Bank Nifty lost 3.4 percent in the same period.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.89 percent to 16,827.50 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.96 percent at 5,086.85 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Some banks to no longer get breaks after failing to meet terms
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Shares in HSBC Holdings Plc were down 3.5 percent in afternoon trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the bank posted a bigger-than-expected drop in its 2016 pre-tax profit.
By Christina Martin Feb 21 Southeast Asian stock markets, except Vietnam and Indonesia, were tepid on Tuesday tracking Asian markets which were steady on a lack of global cues, with U.S. markets closed for the Presidents Day holiday on Monday. Asian stocks held below 19-month peaks hit last week though Chinese equities surged to a fresh two-month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corne