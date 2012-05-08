MUMBAI May 8

* Shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from the previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks.

* U.S stocks rose on Monday as investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on Monday.

* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets India's Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna in New Delhi and both will address a joint news conference after their meeting. (0500 GMT)

* RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to address an event in Hyderabad (0710 GMT)

* India's top aluminium producer Hindalco Industries is expected to report fiscal Q4 profit fell on lower prices and higher input costs.

* Other Jan-March earnings from Dena Bank, Glenmark Pharma, and Kotak Mahindra Bank

* SKS Microfinance posted a 3.3 billion loss in the Jan-March quarter, wider than its 697.7 million rupees loss a year ago.

* Bank of India said it has received all regulatory approvals, completing formalities for the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Bharti Axa.

* The Reserve Bank of India laid out norms for safer securitisation of loans including prescribing a minimum lock-in period for loans that can be bundled and sold off to investors, and minimum retention criteria. (Economic Times)

* India's competition watchdog is set to bring in some crucial legislative amendments that will empower it to screen mergers and acquisitions in all sectors, including pharmaceuticals. (Economic Times)

* DLF Pramerica Life, seeking an Indian partner for its operation, is in talks with Nadar's HCL Group to sell a majority stake. (Business Standard)

* BGR Energy says its Iraq contract valued at $80.50 million has been terminated and that contractual claims of the company will be settled with mutual agreement.

* Jindal Steel & Power's ambitious Bolivian project to mine 20 billion tonnes of iron ore is at risk after the Bolivian government sought a $18-million bank guarantee from the Indian firm for not meeting contractual terms. (Economic Times)

* Grasim Industries reported an 8 percent fall in its fourth quarter net profit.

* Essar Oil on Monday filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court to seek direction on the repayment installments and interest in relation to its sales tax deferral liability to the state government. (Business Standard)

* Reliance Industries has made a profit of about $30 million from its shale gas exploration and production business in the North American continent in 2011-12, the Indian energy major's first full year of operations there. (Financial Express)

* India's fire-damaged 60,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Numaligarh refinery will extend its shutdown by about 25 days to the end of May.

* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has restarted two of three crude distillation units (CDUs) at a 300,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant that was closed more than a week ago because of water shortages, traders said on Monday.

* Drug maker Jubilant Life Sciences reported a Jan-March net loss of 635.3 million rupees versus 617.2 million rupees profit for the same period a year ago.

* The government has recently stopped giving permission to foreign companies and overseas investors to buy into Indian drugmakers till clear guidelines regarding foreign direct investment in the sector are finalised. (Economic Times)

* Elder Pharmaceuticals is exploring options to sell its nutrition products business, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.

One of the sources said Elder is looking for a valuation of roughly $60 million to $75 million for the business, which includes about 20 brands, and that discussions are at a very early stage. [ID:ID:nL4E8G7524]

* India's Kingfisher Airlines will start paying January salaries starting from Wednesday, Chairman Vijay Mallya wrote in a letter to employees, as the debt-laden carrier struggles to retain staff.

* Budget carrier SpiceJet is planning to expand international operations this year as it has got government approval to fly to six new destinations. . (Economic Times)

* The income tax department is readying a 130 billion rupees ($2.46 billion) demand on Vodafone after finance minister Pranab Mukherjee decided to keep the proposal to retrospectively levy capital gains tax on M&As involving foreign companies with assets or shares in the country. (Times of India)

* Separately, Vodafone may end up paying withholding tax of 79 billion rupees, besides penalty and interest which could push the total tax burden to nearly 200 billion rupees. (Economic Times)

* Ashok Leyland has invested around $17 million in its foreign subsidiaries Avia, Optare and AL Bonair. (Business Standard)

* The Nanda family, promoters of Escorts who own a 12.43 percent stake in the tractor maker, are in the process of tightening their hold in the firm through a complex restructuring process to fend off potential takeovers. (Economic Times)

* Apollo Tyres is keen to spread operations to at least one of the countries in Asia with an aim to break into the league of 10 biggest tyre producers in the world. (Business Standard)

* Mahindra Satyam announced a global alliance partnership with Galorath Inc, to focus on providing solutions to manufacturing companies. (Economic Times)

* GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is likely to restructure its finance functions. (Business Line)

