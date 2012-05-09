MUMBAI May 9
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday, as Greece struggled to
form a government two days after elections, raising the risk
that a hard-won bailout could be nullified.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political
developments in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal
health, but a late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well
above lows.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Ranbaxy, India's top drugmaker by sales, will
report its quarterly earnings. The company is expected to report
strong numbers as it continues to enjoy exclusivity on generic
Lipitor in US and Europe. (0930 GMT)
* Other Jan-March earnings: ABB Ltd, Arvind Ltd
, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Punjab
National Bank, United Breweries Holdings,
Union Bank of India.
* Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd to debut today
after investors bid for 1.15 times the shares offered by the
company in an initial public offering last month.
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
ENERGY/COMMODTIIES
* Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday called for a
combined effort to bring down fuel subsidies and urged the
opposition to back the government's move to get economic reforms
back on track. (Times of India)
* Reliance Industries has reduced estimates for
proven gas reserves from its Indian blocks by 6.7 percent to
3.67 trillion cubic feet, the company said in its annual report
for 2011-12. (Economic Times)
* Price hikes of controlled petroleum products such as
diesel, cooking gas and kerosene are expected in June, while a
price increase in petrol is also likely. (Business Standard)
* The government has begun consultations on disposal of
surplus coal from captive mines amid differences among various
ministries over the subject. (Economic Times)
* The Power Ministry has made it mandatory to procure
transmission services for new projects through a rate-based
competitive regime. The objective is to increase private
participation in the development of electricity infrastructure.
(Business Standard)
* Reliance Power will have to wait for a new coal
surplus policy before it can use the surplus coal from its
Tilaiya Ultra Mega Power Project. (Business Line)
* Nine commodity brokerages have been penalised by the
commodity exchanges for violating rules related to the
collection of margins from bets on guar gum futures. (Economic
Times)
TELECOMS
* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has spelt out that India
will not give in to pressure from high-pitched lobbying by the
West over its tax dispute with Vodafone. (Economic
Times)
* Indian mobile carriers will have to spend nearly $24
billion more on their networks if the government goes ahead with
a proposal to replace the more-efficient spectrum bands of older
carriers with relatively inferior quality spectrum, an industry
group estimated on Tuesday.
* Norway's Telenor distanced itself further from
the Indian market on Tuesday, excluding the country from its
2012 forecasts for the first time after licensing problems there
led to massive writedowns that weighed on its quarterly
results.
* Viom Networks, the telecom tower joint venture between
Tata and the SREI group, could lose nearly
a quarter of its rental revenues if Norway-based Telenor
group exits India, or is unable to win airwaves in the
upcoming auctions. (Economic Times)
* The government on Tuesday decided to withdraw its review
petition on the 2G spectrum auction from the Supreme Court.
(Financial Express)
* The telecoms department allotted broadband wireless
access (BWA) spectrum to Qualcomm Inc, but with its
validity reduced from 20 to 18.5 years. (Business Standard)
INDUSTRIAL / TRANSPORT
* Worried by a widening trade gap, the government is
thinking of bringing back subsidies for exporters, including
discounted interest rates, and product- and market-linked
incentives. (Economic Times)
* The Tata Group's closely-held trading firm - Tata
International - has raised funds through a 1:1 rights issue from
Tata Sons and group affiliates to pare debt and fund
growth.(Economic Times)
* The government gave a minor relief to commercial vehicle
makers by reducing the excise duty on chassis by 1 percent for
vehicles whose bodies are installed outside a manufacturer's
factory. (Times of India)
* Asian Paints Jan-March net profit rose 39.25
percent from a year ago.
* Tata Coffee Jan-March net profit rose 64.37
percent to 288.3 million rupees from a year ago.
* Air India on Tuesday sacked 10 pilots who were members of
the union's executive committee, and sealed their office after
around 220 pilots called in sick nationwide. (Times of India)
FINANCIAL / PROPERTY
* Lenders of debt-laden Bharati Shipyard have
approved a debt recast of 56 billion rupees.(Economic Times)
* AEGON is holding on to its insurance joint
venture in India, AEGON Religare, and the Indian
insurance market, chairman and chief executive officer for Asian
operations, Douglas Henck, said. (Business Standard)
* The Bombay Stock Exchange has decided to shift 33 stocks
to the trade-to-trade segment as part of its surveillance
measures. The exchange has advised its members to exercise
caution while trading in these shares as settlement will be done
on trade-to-trade basis. (Economic Times)
* Realty firm Sobha Developers has set a target to
book sales of 20 billion rupees this fiscal year, up 18 percent
from 2011-12. (Economic Times)
* Promoters pledged more shares in 100 out of the BSE-500
companies as liquidity tightened for crisis-hit sectors like
infrastructure, real estate and aviation in the last financial
year. (Times of India)
* IDFC reported net profit rose 16.72 percent in
the Jan-March quarter from a year ago.
PHARMA
* Zydus Cadila is in the early stages
of talks to acquire Bangalore-based Strides Arcolab's
domestic generic business, said two people familiar with the
matter. (Economic Times)
* Glenmark Pharma Jan-March net profit rose 32.74
percent to 1.5 billion rupees from a year ago. [ID: nL4E8CU3M4]
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
