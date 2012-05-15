MUMBAI May 15 Indian shares snapped five days
of falls to gain on Tuesday as Larsen & Toubro surged after its
results, while an improvement in global risk sentiment and the
central bank's intervention in currency markets helped provide
some stability.
Larsen & Toubro rose 5.4 percent. Recently battered
blue chips also recovered, with Infosys ending up 3.3
percent, while ICICI Bank added 2 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.69 percent to
16,328.25 points, while the 50-share NSE index added
0.71 percent to 4,942.80 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)