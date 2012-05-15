* Global risk recovery, rupee intervention aid sentiment
* Larsen & Toubro gains after positive earnings
* Outlook still in doubt given lingering uncertainties
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, May 15 Indian shares snapped five days
of falls to gain as Larsen & Toubro surged after positive
results, while an improvement in global risk sentiment and the
central bank's intervention in currency markets helped provide
some stability.
The main BSE index has fallen 4.12 percent over the
previous five sessions as worries about India's economic outlook
have intensified following poor industrial output data and
concerns about inflation.
The domestic concerns have come during a sharp risk-off
trade globally because of the political uncertainty in Greece,
though European equities inched up somewhat on Tuesday following
better-than-expected economic data.
The Reserve Bank of India also stepped in aggressively in
currency markets, after the rupee fell to as low as 54.15 to the
dollar during the day, threatening to touch a record low of
54.30 hit in December.
However, these are expected to be temporary reprieves, and
analysts say India's benchmark index is liable for more falls
after already falling 6.4 percent t h is month.
"Today's rise was more due to short-covering because of
Larsen's decent results and rupee gaining strength due to RBI's
effort," said Prakash Diwan, Head of the Institutional Clients
Group at Asit C.Mehta Investment.
The country's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.69
percent to 16,328.25, while the broader 50-share NSE index
gained 0.71 percent to 4,942.80 points.
Also supporting domestic shares was data showing
foreign investors had extended their net purchases to a third
consecutive session as of Monday, for a provisional total of 8.8
billion rupees ($163.43 million) during the period.
Shares in engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro
rose 5.42 percent a day after reporting
stronger-than-expected earnings, while traders also welcomed its
guidance of 15-20 percent growth in revenue and order wins.
Recently battered blue chips fell as some investors saw them
as good buy opportunities. Infosys gained 3.26
percent, with the stock down 18.40 p e rcent in the quarter
started April compared to a 7.32 percent fall in the NSE index.
ICICI Bank rose 2 percent, having dropped 9.3
percent so far in May as of Monday's close.
India's Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 2.1
percent after U.S. partner Anadarko Petroleum Corp said
it had discovered a major new gas field in Mozambique.
However, among decliners, Bharti Airtel fell 1.2
percent after a government minister said Indian authorities were
investigation the mobile phone carrier under provisions of the
country's money laundering and foreign exchange rules.
