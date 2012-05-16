MUMBAI, May 16

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was down 1.4 percent versus the MSCI Asia ex-Japan dropped 2.1 percent. Global risk aversion will be key as Greece gears up for new elections.

* Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greece failed to form a government, setting the stage for a June election that could raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening the euro zone's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to address the Association of Finance Professionals of India (AFPI) organised by Dun & Bradstreet late in the evening.

* Axis Bank press conference. Agenda not known (0530 GMT)

* India's money supply data. (1030 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

TELECOMS

* Indian authorities are investigating top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel under its money laundering and foreign exchange rules in what a company source said was a probe related to the grant of airwaves a decade ago.

* Qualcomm is asking Bharti Airtel to pay about 50 billion rupees for its Indian unit as the two seek to conclude talks in the next two weeks. (Mint)

* Russian conglomerate Sistema , the majority shareholder in Shyam Sistema, has threatened to exit India if the government accepts a regulatory body's suggestion to increase the reserve price for the spectrum auction. (Times of India)

* The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has strongly defended its recommendations on spectrum re-auction, writing to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reject the contentions of the chiefs of four telecom companies, on the issue. (Business Standard)

* The government is consulting state-run banks before it finalises the new licenses that will be issued to telecom companies winning spectrum in the auctions to be held later this year, as it is keen to ensure bids are bankrolled without a hitch. (Economic Times)

FINANCIAL/REGULATIONS

* Companies entering into Vodafone-like transactions could now be pursued by the income tax department for up to six years after payment to the seller of a capital asset. (Business Standard)

* Private equity firm ICICI Venture is in talks to pick up a stake in New Delhi-based Maja Health Care, which makes the Vi-John brand of shaving cream and other personal care products, a person directly involved in the negotiations said. (Economic Times)

* The government will bring the Direct Taxes Code (DTC) Bill in the monsoon session of Parliament and has indicated that most of the recommendations of the standing committee will be accepted. (Economic Times)

* Muthoot Finance Ltd's net profit for the March-quarter grew 69 percent to 2.35 billion rupees from 1.39 billion rupees a year ago.

* Indian Overseas Bank plans to raise $500 million this fiscal to fund its business growth overseas. (Business Line)

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* India's 2012 monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern coast on time on June 1, the weather department said in a statement on Tuesday.

* India will continue to reduce its oil imports from Iran over time but did not discuss a target or time-frame for such reductions with U.S. special envoy Carlos Pascual on Tuesday, a source familiar with the discussions said.

* Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, aims to expand refining capacity 41 percent by 2016/17 and use cheaper, heavy crude grades to boost profitability and offset revenues lost on domestic fuel sales, its refineries chief said.

* The government has brought in Boston Consulting Group to advise it on its review of production sharing contracts (PSCs) for exploration blocks.

The consultancy was brought in after the federal auditor reviewing Reliance Industries blocks in the KG basin advised the government to change the profit-sharing mechanism under the contract. (Times of India)

* Coal India will have to pay the reserve price, for acquiring blocks in fresh auction rounds. (Business Line)

* India must bring in more private miners to develop coal reserves which majority state-owned Coal India Ltd has left untapped, Tata Power Company Ltd executive Amulya Charan said. (Economic Times)

* Adani Group is gearing up to bid for power transmission line development projects, a segment so far dominated by two private sector companies that have bagged most of the projects. (Economic Times)

* MMTC Jan-March net profit up six-fold to 894.7 million rupees from 153.5 million rupees a year ago.

* The Parliament's standing committee on rural development has recommended a widening the scope of the Land Acquisition Bill to include highways, nuclear plants, mines and special economic zones (SEZ). (Financial Express)

AUTO/AIRLINES

* Tata Motors Ltd's global vehicle sales growth in April was flat from a year earlier as continued demand for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover vehicles was offset by a fall in commercial vehicle sales.

* The government on Tuesday promised to hear the grievances from striking pilots of Air India if they return to work. (Business Standard)

PHARMA

* Pharmaceutical companies may be penalised if they do not provide regulators with the latest pricing details of all the medicines they sell. (Business Standard)

RETAIL

* Speciality Restaurants Ltd has agreed to sell shares worth 264 million rupees ($5 million) to five cornerstone investors, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, ahead of its $34 million initial public offering.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Greek instability weighs on euro, risk currencies * Brent rise boosts premium to slumping U.S. crude * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs