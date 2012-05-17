MUMBAI May 17 Indian shares rose on Thursday on the back of some bargain hunting, while Reliance Industries rose after it increased the pace of its share buybacks, but sentiment remained broadly weak after the rupee hit a new record low.

But Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Auto dropped on earnings worries, weighing down on the broader indexes.

India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.25 percent to 16,070.48 points, recovering somewhat after closing at a four-month low on Wednesday.

The 50-share NSE index added 0.25 percent to 4,870.20 points.

Reliance Industries was one of the major gainers, with shares ending up 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)