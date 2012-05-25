GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan edged down 0.4 percent.
* Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight
uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to
return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session
marked by late-day swings.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* ITC reports its fourth quarter results on Friday.
The company, whose largest shareholder is British American
Tobacco Plc, is expected to report a 23 percent rise in
net profit to 15.7 billion rupees.
* Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest wind
manufacturer, will report its Jan-March results. Analysts expect
net profit to fall more than 80 percent for Suzlon, which is
struggling to raise funds to repay foreign currency bonds
maturing next month. (1130 GMT)
* Other Jan-March earnings: Bharat Petroleum Corporation
, Reliance Infrastructure, Crompton Greaves
, Sun TV, Gujarat Mineral Development
Corporation.
* India's foreign reserves data (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
EARNINGS
* Novelis, the U.S. unit of India's largest aluminum
producer HindalCo Industries Ltd, posted a quarterly
loss, hurt by lower average aluminum prices and sales.
* Jet Airways posted a fifth straight quarterly
loss on Thursday, as the leading Indian carrier continued to
bear the brunt of high fuel costs and intense competition.
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* The Indian government came under intense pressure on
Thursday from within the ruling coalition and protesters to roll
back the steepest petrol price hike in the country's history,
less than 24 hours after it took the unpopular decision cheered
by investors.
* State-run oil companies on Thursday indicated they could
reduce petrol prices by the end of the month if the rupee and
international oil prices held steady. (Times of India)
* Fuel-starved power projects could get easier access to
duty-free gas from overseas with the government planning to
extend custom duty waiver to re-gasified liquefied natural gas
(RLNG). (Financial Express)
* Lenders led by Power Finance Corporation will
classify loans of 24 billion rupees to the Shree Maheshwar Hydel
Power Corporation as non-performing assets. (Economic Times)
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp (REC) will raise
300 billion rupees in the current financial year through a mix
of financial instruments, including tax-free bonds and foreign
convertible bonds.
The company plans to raise $1 billion in foreign currency
convertible bonds (FCCBs) and $750 million in external
commercial borrowing. (Economic Times)
* Jaiprakash Associates has decided to repay about
$550 million of foreign currency convertible bonds ahead of
their September maturity. (Economic Times)
* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
confirmed it will cut crude imports from Iran this fiscal year
to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), as Asian buyers hope for a
waiver from tighter looming Western sanctions on
Tehran.
TELECOMS
* India's Telecom Commission wants a higher number of slots
to be auctioned in an upcoming sale of second generation (2G)
radio airwaves than that proposed by the sector regulator, in
what could provide some respite to carriers protesting
regulatory recommendations.
* Industry body Assocham has told the telecoms ministry and
regulator that 141 licenses granted in 2008 need to be cancelled
as per the Supreme Court's February 2 order, and not 122 as was
interpreted by the industry and the government earlier.
(Economic Times)
FINANCIAL
* The government will have to consider diluting its
shareholding in public sector banks to fund ambitious plans of
spending at least $1 trillion on infrastructure over the next
five years, an expert panel set up by the Planning Commission
has suggested. (Economic Times)
* The RBI on Thursday threatened exporters and banks with
penal action if they were found to have violated its
instructions on converting dollar funds into the domestic
currency. (Business Standard)
* L&T Infrastructure Development Projects is in talks with
private-equity investors including Temasek Holdings to
raise $250 million to $300 million, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
PHARMA
* Commerce and industry minister Anand Sharma is
recommending that the weighted average price of all drug brands
that have more than 5 percent market share in a particular
therapeutic segment should be fixed as the ceiling price of that
particular drug. (Financial Express)
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said it
had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
to sell its generic version of Astelin, used in treating nasal
allergies. (Business Standard)
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is set to enter the
final stage of clinical trials for its new drug, Revamilast,
across several countries this year. (Business Standard)
RETAIL
Malaysia-based private equity Navis Capital Partners has
taken complete control of homegrown fast food chain Nirula's
after buying out its co-owner Samir Kuckreja's stake. (Economic
Times)
AUTOS
* Mahindra & Mahindra is finding it tough to
exorcise the ghosts of failed Chinese ownership at its South
Korean car unit Ssangyong as it looks to push the brand into
China's auto market.
PROPERTY
* Land banks of many leading realty players have shrunk by
as much as 50 per cent in the past three to four years, as they
try to cut their mounting debts. (Business Standard)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch
* Euro wallows at 2-year lows on EU jitters
* Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)