GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange fell 0.8 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan edged down 1.4 percent.
* Asian shares fell on Thursday as surging borrowing costs
in troubled Spain heightened fears that more countries in the
euro zone will be hit hard by the region's debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields
in Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets
about Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's main opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
and the Left will hold separate street protests against the rise
in petrol prices, recently announced by the Congress-led
government.
* Indian state-run fuel retailers will announce a cut in
petrol prices to be applicable from Monday amid protest by
opposition parties, which have called a nation-wide strike.
* India's annual economic growth probably held steady in the
January-March quarter at 6.1 percent and the global economic
slowdown, government policy paralysis and a record low currency
suggest little chance of a pick up in the current
quarter.
* Fiscal deficit data for April 2011-March 2012.
* Infrastructure output for April. (0730 GMT)
* Telenor India presser on airwave auctions. (0700 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
EARNINGS
* DLF, plans to focus on building luxury homes and
continue selling non-core assets to reduce debt, the company
said late on Wednesday as it announced a 39 percent drop in net
fourth-quarter profit.
* State-run gas utility GAIL India plans to spend
around 75 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) this financial year on
expanding its pipeline network to meet rising demand for gas, it
said on Wednesday, as it reported a drop in quarterly
profit.
* Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's biggest utility
vehicles maker, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in
quarterly profit, helped by an exceptional gain and strong
volume growth in the face of rising input costs. (Reuters)
* Indian low-cost carrier Spicejet said on
Wednesday net loss for January-March quarter widened more than
four-fold to 2.49 billion rupees ($44.61 million), as fuel and
airport charges swelled in the country's fiercely competitive
market.
* BGR Energy Jan-March net profit fell 31.7
percent to 671.7 million rupees from a year ago.
* Berger Paints India Jan-March net profit rose
31.6 percent to 446 million rupees from a year ago.
* Aban Offshore Jan-March net profit fell 46.9
percent to 805.3 million rupees from a year ago.
* Jindal Saw Jan-March net profit fell 36.25
percent to 511.2 million rupees from a year ago.
* Radico Khaitan Jan-March net profit fell 74.35
percent to 44.7 million rupees from a year earlier.
* Godrej Industries Jan-March net profit 60.72
percent to 427.2 million rupees from a year ago. (Reuters)
* Omaxe Jan-March net profit rose 103.34 percent
to 237.3 million rupees from a year earlier.
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* The government is removing roadblocks to coal mining and
taking the first step to relax scrutiny of corporate expenditure
on oil and gas fields. (Economic Times)
* Oil & Natural Gas Corp plans to focus on shale
and deepwater areas to double production and triple profit by
2030 as it competes with China to acquire assets globally.
(Economic Times)
* State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India
plans to invest 200 billion rupees ($3.58 billion) in
2012/13 to expand its capacity, Chairman R.N. Nayak told
reporters on Wednesday.
* National Aluminium Co on Wednesday said it has
sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $166 per tonne premium
over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight
(CIF) basis to a South Korean trader.
TELECOMS
* Bharti SoftBank Holdings has bought a 49 percent equity
stake in a Gurgaon-based mobile start-up providing location
based services. (Times of India)
* Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest
telecoms carrier by subscribers, on Wednesday named Gurdeep
Singh as the chief executive of its mobile services business.
INDUSTRIAL
* GVK, a diversified Indian infrastructure player,
has received environmental clearance for the Alpha Coal and Rail
Project in Queensland, Australia. (Financial Express)
* India's Essar Ports said on Wednesday Belgium's
Port of Antwerp has infused 1.75 billion rupees ($31.35 million)
into the company, as it looks to expand in the country.
* The Reserve Bank of India has allowed infrastructure
finance companies (IFCs) to have a risk weight of 50 percent on
bonds that cover their public-private partnerships as well as
commercial operation date projects.
* GMR Highways, a unit of GMR Infrastructure, has
raised 3.75 billion rupees ($67.19 million) in two-year bonds,
paying a coupon of 12.35 percent semi-annually, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
* State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India
aims to raise 90 billion to 100 billion rupees ($1.6
billion to $1.8 billion) in 2012/13 through sale of local bonds,
R.T. Agarwal, director-finance, told reporters on
Wednesday.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
