GLOBAL MARKETS
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index
at Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while MSCI Asia
ex-Japan edged down 0.3 percent.
* Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday as
China's factory activity data delivered its weakest reading this
year, highlighting concerns the worsening euro zone debt crisis
will further undermine global economic growth.
* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the
worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on
Europe's deepening credit problems. ž
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Auto makers Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki
and Mahindra & Mahindra release their domestic and
export sales figures for May.
* The government will officially release monthly PMI data
and trade data.
* Weekly central bank statement on foreign reserves, bank
lending. (1230 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
FINANCIAL/REGULATORY
* India announced a series of austerity steps on Thursday,
including a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure for this
fiscal year, which analysts said were not enough and would not
have much impact on the country's overall
spending.
* India's central bank is in favour of relaxing the
investment limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in
sovereign bonds, and also doing away with witholding tax, a key
hindrance cited by dealers in expanding the debt market,
according to a bank panel.
* India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers
rose 10.22 percent in April from a year earlier, faster than the
annual rise of 8.65 percent in March, government data showed on
Thursday.
* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would soon have to
follow a new data reporting format known as eXtensible Business
Reporting Language (XBRL), which is now followed by domestic
mutual funds.
Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to implement
this move as one of the measures to strengthen the
know-your-customer norms for FIIs and to bring in more
transparency on the use of participatory notes in Indian
markets. (Business Standard)
* Indiareit Fund Advisors, the private equity arm of the
Ajay Piramal-promoted Piramal Healthcare, has put its recently
announced $500-million offshore fund on hold.
Indiareit MD & CEO Ramesh Jogani said the fund "did not see
good response from investors". (Financial Express)
* Credit to the industrial sector rose by 19.5 percent
during the month, slower than 25.9 percent in the previous
year-ago period, while loans to agriculture increased by 14.6
percent, compared with 12 percent growth, data from the Reserve
Bank of India on Thursday showed.
* Insurance sector regulator IRDA has proposed to make it
mandatory for health insurers to provide policy cover to people
up to 65 years and settle all claims within a month. (Times of
India)
ENERGY/COMMODITIES
* Reliance Power and Kakinada Seaports along with
Royal Dutch Shell will jointly set up a liquefied
natural gas terminal on India's east coast to meet local gas
demand.
* The Coal Ministry has identified 54 blocks to be allocated
to various sectors, including power, steel and cement, through
the auction route. (Business Standard)
* State-owned oil companies on Thursday cut jet fuel price
by two per cent, the fourth straight reduction in rates since
April. (Business Standard)
* India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian
Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.
TELECOMS
* India's cabinet on Thursday approved a new telecoms
policy, replacing more than a decade-old rules, aiming to boost
transparency and revive growth in one of the country's showpiece
sectors that has been rocked by a massive
scandal.
* Newer telecom operators and dual technology entities are
opposing the telecoms department's decision to ask sector
regulator Trai for its view on whether the price of spectrum
being offered in the coming 2G auction should be valid for 10
years instead of 20 years. (Business Standard)
PHARMA
* The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) has resumed
clearing investment proposals in Indian drug companies, a move
that will revive deal flow in the 620 billion rupees domestic
pharmaceuticals sector. (Economic Times)
TELECOMS
* Bharti Airtel has given a three-year contract to
Alcatel Lucent India for setting up an internet protocol (IP)
access network across the country, for an undisclosed amount,
the companies said on Thursday. (Economic Times)
* Norway's Telenor is confident of roping in a new
partner in India before a radio airwaves auction due by
end-August, Sigve Brekke, head of the company's Asian
operations said.
PROPERTY
* DLF has set a revised target for divesting its
big-ticket non-core assets during the first half of 2012-13.
(Business Standard)
AIRLINES
Air India will turn to expat pilots sacked recently
by Jet Airways to beef up its dwindling numbers in an
attempt to normalise operations. (Economic Times)
RETAIL
* Samsung Electronics on Thursday said it is
aiming for 60 percent market share in the Indian smartphone
market by the end of this year. (Times of India)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch
* Euro hits 2-year low on Spain worries, Aussie dips
* Brent drops after China data disappoints
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)