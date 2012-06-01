(Repeats to add coding without changes to text)

GLOBAL MARKETS

* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange fell 0.6 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan edged down 0.3 percent.

* Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday as China's factory activity data delivered its weakest reading this year, highlighting concerns the worsening euro zone debt crisis will further undermine global economic growth.

* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems. ž

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Auto makers Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra release their domestic and export sales figures for May.

* The government will officially release monthly PMI data and trade data.

* Weekly central bank statement on foreign reserves, bank lending. (1230 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

FINANCIAL/REGULATORY

* India announced a series of austerity steps on Thursday, including a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure for this fiscal year, which analysts said were not enough and would not have much impact on the country's overall spending.

* India's central bank is in favour of relaxing the investment limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in sovereign bonds, and also doing away with witholding tax, a key hindrance cited by dealers in expanding the debt market, according to a bank panel.

* India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 10.22 percent in April from a year earlier, faster than the annual rise of 8.65 percent in March, government data showed on Thursday.

* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would soon have to follow a new data reporting format known as eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL), which is now followed by domestic mutual funds.

Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to implement this move as one of the measures to strengthen the know-your-customer norms for FIIs and to bring in more transparency on the use of participatory notes in Indian markets. (Business Standard)

* Indiareit Fund Advisors, the private equity arm of the Ajay Piramal-promoted Piramal Healthcare, has put its recently announced $500-million offshore fund on hold.

Indiareit MD & CEO Ramesh Jogani said the fund "did not see good response from investors". (Financial Express)

* Credit to the industrial sector rose by 19.5 percent during the month, slower than 25.9 percent in the previous year-ago period, while loans to agriculture increased by 14.6 percent, compared with 12 percent growth, data from the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday showed.

* Insurance sector regulator IRDA has proposed to make it mandatory for health insurers to provide policy cover to people up to 65 years and settle all claims within a month. (Times of India)

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* Reliance Power and Kakinada Seaports along with Royal Dutch Shell will jointly set up a liquefied natural gas terminal on India's east coast to meet local gas demand.

* The Coal Ministry has identified 54 blocks to be allocated to various sectors, including power, steel and cement, through the auction route. (Business Standard)

* State-owned oil companies on Thursday cut jet fuel price by two per cent, the fourth straight reduction in rates since April. (Business Standard)

* India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.

TELECOMS

* India's cabinet on Thursday approved a new telecoms policy, replacing more than a decade-old rules, aiming to boost transparency and revive growth in one of the country's showpiece sectors that has been rocked by a massive scandal.

* Newer telecom operators and dual technology entities are opposing the telecoms department's decision to ask sector regulator Trai for its view on whether the price of spectrum being offered in the coming 2G auction should be valid for 10 years instead of 20 years. (Business Standard)

PHARMA

* The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) has resumed clearing investment proposals in Indian drug companies, a move that will revive deal flow in the 620 billion rupees domestic pharmaceuticals sector. (Economic Times)

TELECOMS

* Bharti Airtel has given a three-year contract to Alcatel Lucent India for setting up an internet protocol (IP) access network across the country, for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Thursday. (Economic Times)

* Norway's Telenor is confident of roping in a new partner in India before a radio airwaves auction due by end-August, Sigve Brekke, head of the company's Asian operations said.

PROPERTY

* DLF has set a revised target for divesting its big-ticket non-core assets during the first half of 2012-13. (Business Standard)

AIRLINES

Air India will turn to expat pilots sacked recently by Jet Airways to beef up its dwindling numbers in an attempt to normalise operations. (Economic Times)

RETAIL

* Samsung Electronics on Thursday said it is aiming for 60 percent market share in the Indian smartphone market by the end of this year. (Times of India) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)