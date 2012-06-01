(Corrects BSE closing index, and percentage moves for
Indraprastha Gas and GAIL)
* Indian shares fall on India, global econ fears
* Auto makers hit by lacklustre May sales
* Software service exporters hit by U.S., Europe worries
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, June 1 India's benchmark index fell 1.6
percent on Friday to post its biggest fall since May 16 as b lue
chips such as Reliance Industries w e re hit by rising worries
about India's slowing economy at a time of worsening global risk
aversion.
The falls on Friday tracked weaker global shares after
surveys showed Chinese factory output barely growing and
powerful European manufacturing countries falling deeper into
malaise. The data came ahead of the key U.S. jobs figures later
on Friday.
Traders expect more volatility in June, with key events
scheduled, such as inflation data and a key Reserve Bank of
India meeting on June 18 that some analysts say could deliver an
interest rate cut.
Globally, Spanish banking woes and new Greek elections will
be among the factors that could keep risk assets under pressure,
analysts said.
Foreign investors have sold a net 1.83 billion Indian rupees
($32.59 million) as of Thursday this week, a ccording to
provisional exchange data.
"It's very hard to see a recovery in markets in the near
term as problems in Europe are exacerbating. A favorable
verdict in Greece elections may change the sentiments though."
Paras Adenwala, managing director, Capital Portfolio Advisors
India's main 30-share BSE index fell 1.56 percent
to close at 15,965 points on Friday, falling by the exact same
percentage amount for the week, and marking its fifth weekly
fall in six.
The broader 50-share NSE index declined 1.68 percent
to 4,841.60 points.
"Trend would remain down. There might be a spurt on rate
cuts," Adenwala said, adding that fear is offsetting stock
valuations that are becoming quite attractive.
The BSE index fell for a third consecutive session on
Friday, still reeling after the country on Thursday posted 5.3
percent growth in the January-March quarter, its weakest growth
in nine years.
Blue chips, especially in the manufacturing sector, were
especially badly hit, with Larsen & Toubro ending down
3.2 percent, bringing its fall to 4.5 percent in two sessions.
Reliance Industries shares lost 2.88 percent.
Indian software services exporters shares fell as the $100
billion domestic industry draws the majority of its revenues
from the U.S and Europe.
Infosys shares lost 1.65 percent, while Tata
Consulting Services fell 1.7 percent.
Meanwhile, auto makers fell after posting lacklustre sales
in May, as an excise tax hike and rising fuel prices hit demand.
Maruti Suzuki shares fell 2.3 percent after
India's biggest car maker said passenger car sales fell 5.9
percent from a year earlier.
Tata Motors shares fell 3.6 percent. India's
third-biggest car maker has had a tough week, falling 15.8
percent over the past three sessions after posting disappointing
quarterly operating performance on Tuesday.
However, gas utility Indraprastha Gas Ltd surged
28.9 percent on TV reports that a New Delhi court had reversed a
regulator's order asking IGL to tariffs in India's capital.
The company confirmed the ruling in an exchange statement
after the markets' close.
The reported ruling sent other gas stocks higher, with GAIL
ending up 2.8 percent.
