MUMBAI, July 27 Indian shares gained about 2 percent, led by gains in banking shares such as ICICI Bank, following a rally in Asian shares that rose after the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment by signaling its resolve to defend the euro zone.

ICICI Bank gained 4.1 percent ahead of earnings later in the day while HDFC Bank rose 3.15 percent.

The 30-share BSE index rose 1.78 percent to 16,935.60 points, a day after closing at its lowest level since June 6.

The 50-share NSE index advanced 1.9 percent at 5138.15 points.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)