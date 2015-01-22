* BSE up 0.5 pct, NSE adds 0.27 pct
* FIIs buy for fifth straight session
MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian shares hit record highs
for the third straight day on Thursday, led by blue-chips,
tracking firm trends across the region and on optimism that the
government will continue with the reform agenda.
The benchmark BSE index crossed the 29,000 mark for
the first time ever on Thursday and hit an all-time high of
29,060.41, while the broader NSE index touched a record
high of 8,772.70.
Asian shares held near eight-week highs on Thursday as
investors bet on the likely size and scope of a bond-buying
programme the European Central Bank is poised to unveil later in
the day as it attempts to revive the flagging euro zone economy.
Investors have started rearranging portfolios on
expectations of economic and fiscal reforms after the government
said it would present the 2015/16 budget on Feb. 28.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 20.66
billion rupees ($334.7 million) on Wednesday, extending their
buying streak for the fifth straight session, provisional
exchange data showed.
"Positions are being build ahead of the budget. Overseas
investors have put a lot of money in the last couple of days,"
said Deven Choksey, managing director of KR Choksey Securities.
"We remain bullish and valuations are still comfortable. I
expect Nifty to trade between 8,400 and 9,000 for the time
being," he said.
The BSE index gained 0.53 percent to 29,042.32, while the
NSE index added 0.27 percent to 8,753.50.
Blue chips advanced, with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
rising 3.8 percent and Infosys Ltd adding 1.3
percent.
However, gains were capped as heavyweight Reliance
Industries Ltd fell about 2 percent on reports that
the government has toughens its stand in a $1 billion dispute
over the Panna Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields.
($1 = 61.7300 rupee)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)