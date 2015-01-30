* BSE index down 1.15 pct; NSE index falls 1.28 pct
* Investors cautiously optimistic-analysts
MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian shares fell more than 1
percent on Friday after earlier hitting their seventh record
high in the past eight sessions as lenders slumped after Bank of
Baroda reported a big fall in earnings, while Coal India fell
further on the government's stake sale.
The NSE index was set to snap ten consecutive
sessions of gains, although it has gained 6.8 percent so far
this month, its best monthly performance since May 2014 when the
market rallied after the election of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi as Prime Minister.
Gains this month have been led by the Reserve Bank of
India's unexpected rate cut, which has raised optimism about the
domestic economy.
Overseas investors have remained the backbone of the rally,
with net purchases of $2.1 billion so far this month till
Thursday, provisional exchange and regulatory data showed.
"I think the fall was more to do with investors generating
liquidity to participate in Coal India share sale. However, this
will give more comfort in terms of valuations. We are cautiously
optimistic," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index was down 1.15 percent to
29,339.59 points after earlier gaining as much as 0.54 percent
to hit a record high of 29,844.16 points, surpassing the
previous milestone hit on Wednesday.
The broader NSE index fell 1.28 percent to 8,838.20, earlier
gaining as much as 0.49 percent to hit a fresh record high.
Bank shares slumped after Bank of Baroda Ltd,
India's second-biggest lender by assets, booked a 69 percent
fall in quarterly profit on Friday, due to higher provisions for
bad loans and a surge in tax expenses.
ICICI Bank, Andhra Bank and Vijaya Bank
are expected to report earnings later the day.
Meanwhile, Coal India fell 3.9 percent after the
government priced its sale of a stake at a 4.5 percent discount
to Thurday's closing price.
Coal India shares were down 8.1 percent for the week and
headed for their worst weekly fall since the week ended Oct. 11,
2013.
The falls in bank shares and Coal India offset the 8.5
percent gain in HCL Technologies Ltd, which on Friday
reported a 28 percent increase in December quarter earnings.
($1 = 61.7900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)