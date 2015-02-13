* BSE index up 0.8 pct; NSE index gains 0.85 pct
* Indexes head for first weekly gain in last three
MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian shares rose for a fourth
consecutive day on Friday, as State Bank of India surged after
bad loans rose only slightly in the previous quarter, with
sentiment also underpinned by stable consumer inflation data and
stronger global markets.
India's NSE index was up 1.5 percent for the week, snapping
two consecutive weeks of falls, after data this week was revised
sharply upwards.
Hopes about the economy were further comforted after data on
Thursday showed India's retail inflation stayed well below the
central bank's target, bolstering prospects for further interest
rate cuts.
Investors are hopeful for faster reforms at the government's
2015/16 fiscal budget due on Feb. 28 after the Prime Minister
Narendra Modi-led party was routed in Delhi state elections.
"We are optimistically cautious. If the budget really
delivers something, we may see further upside," said Daljeet S
Kohli, head of research at investment firm IndiaNivesh.
The broader NSE index added 0.85 percent to
8,785.85.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.8 percent to
29,036.80. For the week, the index has gained 1.2 percent.
State Bank of India led the gains, adding 6
percent, heading towards its biggest single-day gain since May
23, 2014.
The bank said its bad loans as a percentage of total loans
were 4.9 percent for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with
4.89 percent a quarter earlier. Analysts had expected the number
to be higher.
Blue chips also gained after the inflation data and as Asian
shares soared on news of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine, Sweden's
surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory, and
hopes of a resolution between debt-strapped Greece and its
creditors.
Tata Consultancy Services gained 2.6 percent while
ITC Ltd added 0.9 percent.
Lupin Ltd added 2.9 percent after the Reserve Bank
of India increased the foreign investment limit for the drug
maker's shares.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)