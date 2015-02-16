* BSE index up 0.33 pct; NSE index gains 0.3 pct
* BSE FMCG index gains 1.5 pct
MUMBAI Feb 16 Indian shares rose for a fifth
consecutive session on Monday, marking their highest level in
more than two-weeks, led by consumer goods makers such as ITC
on hopes slowing inflation and reforms in the upcoming
federal budget would boost spending.
India's wholesale prices declined an annual 0.39
percent in January, their second fall in three months, on the
back of a sharp correction in oil prices, government data showed
on Monday.
India's retail inflation for January stayed well below the
central bank's target, data last week showed, bolstering
prospects for further interest rate cuts.
Investors are hopeful of faster reforms at the government's
2015/16 fiscal budget due on Feb. 28 after the Prime Minister
Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party was routed in Delhi
state elections.
"Lower inflation would boost profit and volumes. Budget is
also expected to leave more in the hands of consumer for
spending," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey
Securities.
The broader NSE index added 0.3 percent while the
benchmark BSE index gained 0.33 percent, after earlier
marking their highest level since Jan. 30.
Stocks linked to consumer spending led the gainers. The BSE
FMCG index rose 1.5 percent
Among consumer staples, ITC rose 2.1 percent while
Hindustan Unilever gained 1.5 percent.
Among consumer discretionary stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra
rose 2.8 percent while Tata Motors advanced
1.2 percent.
Midcap real estate developers also surged on valuations and
quarterly earnings. Housing Develoment and Infrastructure Ltd
rose 7.1 percent while Unitech jumped 12.3
percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)