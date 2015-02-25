* BSE index up 0.72 pct; NSE index adds 0.6 pct
* Recent underperformers gain
MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian shares rose a second
consecutive session day on Wednesday as blue-chips recovered
from recent falls after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
suggested the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising
interest rates.
The Fed is preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a
meeting-by-meeting basis," Yellen told a U.S. congressional
committee on Tuesday, a subtle shift of emphasis that helps lay
the groundwork for the first U.S. rate hike since 2006.
Sentiment also got bolstered after overseas investors bought
Indian shares worth 6.97 billion rupees ($112.3 million) on
Tuesday, buying shares worth $884.34 million for the fourth
straight session.
Still, broader gains were tempered by caution ahead of an
event-heavy week.
Among events this week include the expiration of February
derivatives contracts on Thursday, and most importantly, the
government's fiscal budget for the new fiscal year starting in
April due on Saturday.
"People are waiting for the big event. Expectations are high
and I think the budget will be the trend setter. But we advise
our clients to be cautious," said Suresh Parmar, head,
institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.72 percent to
29,214.53, while the broader NSE index added 0.6 percent
to 8,815.30.
Heavyweights were the gainers. Housing Development Finance
Corp Ltd, which had lost 3.2 percent in the last three
sessions, gained 2.35 percent, while Reliance Industries
, which slumped 6.8 percent in the last three sessions,
added 1.3 percent.
DLF Ltd, which had lost about 3 percent since
Friday after the NSE said the stock would be removed from the
Nifty index, added 1.5 percent.
($1 = 62.0500 rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)