(Corrects syntax in headline and typo in fourth paragraph)
* BSE index gains 0.63 pct, NSE index up 0.68 pct
* Recent underperformers gain
MUMBAI, March 12 Indian shares rose on Thursday
as hopes parliament would pass a bill raising foreign investment
limits in the insurance sector raised optimism that other
stalled reforms would also be passed and support a recovery in
the economy.
Sentiment was also boosted after the International Monetary
Fund said India's economy was recovering and its ability to
withstand external shocks had improved, although it noted growth
is likely to fall short of government targets.
The gains on Thursday snapped a three-session losing streak
and analysts said markets could resume gains towards record
highs hit early this month should the government be able to pass
reforms through an upper house of parliament dominated by the
opposition.
"Overall sentiment is good and market is moving in
anticipation of positive measures from the government. The
recent fall has given a fairly good chance to enter the market,"
said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital
Markets.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.63 percent to
28,839.17 points, while the broader NSE index added 0.68
percent to 8,759.40 points.
Insurance companies gained on expectations the upper house
of parliament would vote on legislation proposing to increase
the foreign investment limit in insurers to 49 percent from 26
percent as early as Thursday.
However, the government faces a tougher battle in passing
other legislation including a land reform bill that could face
strong opposition in the upper house of parliament.
Max India added 7.4 percent and Reliance Capital
gained 6.1 percent
ITC surged 2.8 percent after a CLSA report said the company
has raised prices by 10-25 percent across key cigarette brands.
Some recent underperformers such as metals and miners also
gained on value-buying after the government said it will impose
an anti-dumping duty on stainless steel product imports.
Jindal Stainless advanced 15.5 percent and Tata
Steel gained 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)