* BSE index up 0.64 pct; NSE index gains 0.58 pct
* Coal India gains on report govt lifts e-auction cap
* BPCL gains after UBS' upgrade
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 8 Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
marking their highest level in nearly three weeks, led by gains
in resource stocks such as Coal India, which climbed
on reports that the government has lifted the cap on the
company's e-auction sales.
Resource stocks were the top gainers on the BSE benchmark
index. Bharat Petroleum Corp rose 3 percent
after investment bank UBS upgraded the stock, while Reliance
Industries also advanced 3.8 percent.
Banks cutting lending rates hours after a policy review in
which the central bank left rates unchanged but again berated
the sector for holding up transmission of changes in monetary
policy to the economy also helped sentiment.
"It is futile to expect the RBI to cut rates every month.
But stocks continue to be driven by liquidity," said Vijay
Kedia, managing director at Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd.
He said he expects the Jan-March result season to be
average.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.64 percent while the
50-shares NSE index gained 0.58, after earlier marking
their highest intraday level since March 19.
Both the indexes are also heading for their fourth
consecutive session on gains.
Recent laggards from IT sector also rose ahead of Jan-March
earnings despite worries about cross-currency head winds. Tata
Consultancy Services rose 2.6 percent while Tech
Mahindra gained 2.6 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)