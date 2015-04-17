* NSE index falls 0.7 pct, BSE index down 0.4 pct
* Both indexes head for first weekly fall in three
* UBS cuts India's NSE index target to 9,200
MUMBAI, April 17 India's NSE index fell
for a third consecutive session on Friday, heading towards its
lowest close in two weeks as IT exporters declined on concerns
over fourth-quarter earnings after bellwether Tata Consultancy
Services' results failed to cheer investors.
Money managers worry slowdown seen by India's largest
software services exporter could be an indicator of an
industry-wide trend and marks a weak start to the January-March
earnings season.
Investment bank UBS reduced its target for India's broader
NSE index to 9,200 from 9,600 saying growth recovery is slower
than expected and is playing out in quarterly corporate results.
"Jan-March earnings are already expected to be weak and TCS
results have just made case for a reduction in market's
estimates," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at
IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
The 50-shares NSE index fell 0.7 percent, heading towards
its lowest close since April 1, while the benchmark BSE index
is down 0.4 percent.
Both the indexes are also heading for their first weekly
fall in three with the BSE index down 1.1 percent and the NSE
index declined 1.6 percent.
Software exporters led the declines. The NSE benchmark for
technology stocks, CNX IT index, was down 2 percent,
heading towards its biggest daily fall since March 26.
Infosys shares fell 0.8 percent, Wipro
lost 2.5 percent, while Tech Mahindra dropped 2.6
percent and HCL Technologies fell 1.5 percent.
Among drug makers, Lupin slumped 5.5 percent,
heading towards its biggest daily fall since August 2013, after
rival Aurobindo Pharma got U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's approval for generic Suprax, which is Lupin's
flagship anti-infective brand in the U.S.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)