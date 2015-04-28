(Corrects spelling of 'Indian' in paragraph 1)
* BSE index up 0.38 pct; NSE index gains 0.29 pct
* ICICI, Maruti gain on better earnings
MUMBAI, April 28 Indian shares recovered from
their lowest close in three and a half months on Tuesday,
snapping three days of losses as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank
gained on value-buying and short-covering after
earnings.
ICICI Bank rose 6 percent and was headed towards its best
single-day gain in nearly a year after it reported a 10 percent
rise in Jan-March net profit and said it expects the new
financial year to be better in terms of bad loans.
However, cautious sentiment prevailed ahead of the monthly
derivatives contract expiry due on Thursday.
"Market outlook is range-bound. There are individual stock
outperformances led by earnings. We advise clients to be
cautious for the time being," said Suresh Parmar, head,
institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.38 percent to
27,280.04 points, while the broader NSE index added 0.29
percent to 8,237.05 points.
Both the indexes closed at their lowest level since Jan. 7
on Monday and the NSE index fell below its 200-day moving
average for the first time in 15 months.
Blue-chips led the gains. Maruti Suzuki, which
gained 3 percent in the previous session, is up 3.3 percent
after its Jan-March earnings beat forecasts.
Some of the recent underperformers also gained. Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd, which fell 15.5 percent so far this
year till Monday, gained 2.5 percent.
Among other gainers, state-run oil marketing companies rose
with Hindustan Petroleum Corp adding 3.9 percent on
expectations of no subsidy burden and low crude prices.
However, technology shares fell with Infosys
falling 1.3 percent, down for the third straight session after
its earnings on Friday missed expectations.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)